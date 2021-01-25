The Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA) issued a vote of no confidence against Frederick County Public School Superintendent Terry Alban on Monday.
The union's lack of faith in the school system's leader came after the school system decided to push forward with a hybrid learning model beginning on Feb. 16, with teachers returning to buildings on Jan. 27.
According to a statement published by the FCTA union, the vote of no confidence came about due to the school system's decision to require teachers to return before health and safety measures have been met and before vaccinations of educators has begun.
"This is putting educators and our students at much higher risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 than is necessary," the statement said.
Missy Dirks, president of FCTA, said educators across the county were shocked by the school system's decision to move forward given where the metrics are.
Frederick County reported 15,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday with 67 new cases added within the last 24 hours. There were 231 confirmed deaths and the positivity rate was 7.6 percent. As of Monday, just 6 percent of the county's population had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Less than 1 percent had received their second dose.
When the metrics are compared against a chart for reopening schools that was published last summer by the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education, the chart suggests the school system should remain in a virtual environment. The model says if the positivity rate is higher than 5 percent and there are more than 15 cases per 100,000, school systems should have limited or no in-person programming.
However, Alban previously told the News-Post that the charts were only meant to serve as a guide.
“[The chart] was not intended to be a hard and fast rule about opening schools. So while we continue to use the metrics as part of our decision making, we have also been able to look at what was happening in our schools as shown on the dashboard," she said.
When asked to provide comment about the vote of no confidence against her, Alban deferred to the Frederick County Board of Education, which issued a statement Monday evening calling the move by FCTA "truly unfortunate."
"A majority of the board agrees with Dr. Alban’s plan to implement the hybrid model as soon as possible. In addition, the FCPS plan complies with the deadline established by the governor and Maryland State Department of Education," said the board's statement.
Last week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called on all schools in the state to reopen in some form by March 1.
The Board of Education statement also pointed to Alban's decision to delay the hybrid model for two weeks at the start of the new year.
"She wasn’t comfortable with the various metrics combined with caution involving a possible post-holiday spike. These examples demonstrate the superintendent’s dedication to balancing the academic needs of the students with the health and safety of staff and students," the statement said. "The board voted to entrust Dr. Alban the authority to make decisions regarding the implementation of the hybrid model of instruction. She has managed the process in accordance with the motion."
Following the board's statement, board member Liz Barrett wrote on Twitter that the statement issued was not circulated for review with board members.
"I object to this continued lack of transparency that hurts public trust and ultimately our kids," Barrett wrote.
Board President Jay Mason declined to comment on Barrett's remarks.
Dirks said following the hybrid model announcement, the representative assembly of FCTA—which is the highest governing body of the organization—called a special meeting Friday evening, which lasted five hours.
A vote of no confidence against Alban was passed with an overwhelming majority, according to Dirks.
“[The vote] represents how serious members ... feel about the health and safety measures not being followed and not having a settled [Memorandum of Understanding], so they don’t know how quarantine is going to happen, how leave is going to take place and some of the other health and safety measures for hybrid,” she said.
FCTA is currently in negotiations with FCPS to settle on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a hybrid learning model. Since the start of the pandemic, several MOUs have been enacted to adapt to the changing operations of the school system and the requirements for teachers.
But all MOUs must be voted on by the Frederick County Board of Education. The board's next meeting is Wednesday, and it is unclear whether an agreement will be ready for members to vote on.
"FCPS’ delay in the agreement of an MOU, coupled with their announcement, is creating a high degree of confusion and lack of clarity among educators that should be rectified so that they can make appropriate plans for themselves and their families," said the FCTA statement. "Working with FCTA to resolve all outstanding issues before educators are required to return to buildings is not a high burden to meet."
With the vote of no confidence, FCTA is calling on the Board of Education to settle on an MOU as well as provide "scientific transparency in their decision making ... driven by an expedited vaccination process that provides widespread immunity."
The ideal situation, many FCTA members say, would be to delay the hybrid model until a majority of teachers are able to get vaccinated. Maryland has placed K-12 educators in vaccination group 1B, which was supposed to begin last week in Frederick County. However, due to limited supply of the vaccine, the county is currently only vaccinating individuals in group 1A and those over the age of 75.
Dirks said nobody wants to get back into the classroom more than teachers, but they want to do it safely.
"If we can delay by a short period of time in order to get vaccines and get the MOU in place, then we can have a sustainable return to in-person," Dirks said. “We’re hoping that the Board of Education and Dr. Alban will see how grave the concern and widespread the concern is and take action to protect the health and safety of their staff.”
When asked if teachers can be expected to return to buildings on Wednesday, Dirks said FCTA is not calling for any illegal job action and that the public can expect teachers to continue to do their jobs and engage with students virtually.
(29) comments
I agree it is a risk, but these children have been out of school too long.
Nope...wrong answer
👎👎👎
Better to be out of school than to be bringing home the virus and killing grandparents other vulnerable relatives
I think most of us do not need to expose grandparents or vulnerable relatives. I have none in this state, and if I did, I would just refrain from us visiting them. People that can't/won't avoid that have the option to stay virtual, simple as that. Stop punishing the majority of people for a minority of problem cases. I think less than 10% of the state has been infected, last I checked. It's been a year.
There's no reason to have teachers and students in the classroom so soon when in another month or two all teachers can get vaccinated and be safe. We have waited this long, we can wait two months more. Make time up in the summer.
👍👍👍
At this pace and vaccine availability I highly doubt all teachers and staff will be vaccinated. Even then look at Fairfax Co. Teachers got pushed to front of the line for vaccines but are refusing to teach in person until all kids are vaccinated. There will ALWAYS be a reason not to take the first step, but at some point we have to weigh the risks and move forward.
Good. They are right. Get them vaccinated. Or let the Administrators lead the classes, if they are so certain this makes sense. Good teachers leave Frederick all the time and go down south to MoCo for better money. Want to accelerate that trend? Idiocy like this will do it.
Of course FCTA did.
And of course, the Frederick County Board of Education just released a statement of support for Alban. Because they hired her. Just like they approved that monstrosity of a downtown FCPS administration building while the county has been overrun by portables.
Vaccine distribution a crazy mess, but yes, let's bring on hybrid learning. Hilarious.
When you are taking a beach head in the military, you soften up the landing zone with aircraft and naval vessel bombardment well before the landing commences. And then you still often take casualties.
But here, FCPS just moving ahead. Teachers cannot get innoculated. Children are often asymptomatic carriers, who always go home to mom and dad and grandma and grandpa nightly. It sure is gonna be fun on cramped school buses again soon.
The stench of the decisionmaking rot can be noticed from Urbana to Middletown to Emmitsburg to Libertytown tonight.
Teachers are government workers. They don't care if they ever go back to work. Here's the problem.. Now that President Trump is gone... President Biden wants all the schools opened in the next 100 Days. Kind of backfired for Teachers Union don't you think?
Not really because 100 days from now, teachers should have been vaccinated.
Fyremam, it's "wear's a mask", not " where's a mask". What kind of teachers did you have?
Simple mistake but apparently teachers that didn’t want to work.
Nonsense fyreman! Teachers are frustrated not being in the classroom and work harder trying to do their best virtually. However, they also know schools are poorly ventilated, they have few tools to ensure kids properly mask up, are worried about bringing the virus home to their children, spouse grandparents, etc. Your personal animosity toward educators is clouding your judgement.
Good. I'm Glad. I was going to suggest that they do a no confidence vote on Alban
I get the teachers and staff want the vaccine before in person learning resumes, but could just be an excuse. Look at what’s happening in Fairfax Co., teachers got pushed to front of the vaccine line but still don’t want to teach in person. Seems they’ll always be an excuse not to get back to normal.
Simply not true Vodafone- not enough vaccines yet for all teachers, not all have received second dose and they haven’t met the 12 day period to allow immunity to build. They want to delay for this reason - your biased and uninformed reply is less than helpful
Everyone where’s a mask, problem solved. I see many teachers out in public like at restaurants and stores wearing a mask with no problems or the fear of getting COVID. If you can do it on the weekend and evenings you can do it during the day in the classrooms.
That would be great if masks were 100% effective, but they aren't )-:
Masks aren't 100% effective. However, I did work elections and the masks and plexiglass worked while having 10K voters pass through. None of us got ill. Something about that worked. However, the same voters weren't hanging out inside for several hours each day, either.
[thumbup]
"The effectiveness of masks can range “from 0 to 80 percent, depending on material composition, number of layers and layering bonding,” said Dale Pfriem, president of Protective Equipment Consulting Services and a member of the standards development working group addressing mask guidelines."
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/16/health/covid-masks-effectiveness.html
Yep...when you see a moron with a cowboy bandanna turn and go the other way. They are useless.
I want to get the kids back in class as soon as we can, but wearing a mask is not the only issue. If it were, state workers would be back in their offices in full-force, as well, but they're not, nor are many offices in the private sector filled to capacity. Additionally, a significant part of teaching involves facial expressions which are difficult to discern with a mask on. I think getting back to school without spreading covid will be easier with students < 12yo but students 12 and up tend to have more social interactions during school and after school that make them riskier for propagation. An active covid infection affects students the least, but it can affect adult teachers more adversely. I think elementary and middle schools will be easier to restart, but high schools will be more difficult.
Do you take it upon yourself to ask those with whom you are obviously dining and shopping if they are teachers? The last time I was out, I don't remember seeing anyone wearing anything that positively identified them as an FCPS employee. How do you have the wisdom to discern what someone does for a living? I bet that 's a fun party trick.
No I don’t do magic, but I see a lot that I know and are teachers.
Since you seem to have it all figured out, I bet the county school could put your wisdom and insight to good use as a substitute. Sign up now, before all the spots are take.
Louisianagirl, I will not deal with anyone else kids, I raised and put my both of mine through school. Maybe some parent should step up to the plate
"Everyone where’s a mask, problem solved."
Kinda get the feeling that is one of the reasons the numbers are as bad as they are right now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.