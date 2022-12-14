Frederick County Public Schools will tell applicants on Friday whether they've been selected to serve on a committee to evaluate 35 challenged library books.
In all, more than 1,000 people applied to serve on the committee, which will meet five times between January and April. Applicants included 43 teachers, 91 students, and 910 parents and community members.
FCPS Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Innovation Kevin Cuppett said in an interview Wednesday that the district would begin sending emails to applicants on Friday.
Last week, the district said the committee would have 59 members — 20 parents, 12 teachers (one from each high school, one from the Career and Technology Center, and one from the Frederick County Virtual School), 10 students, five community members deemed to be “knowledgeable in the subject area” at issue, four administrators, four FCPS media specialists and four curriculum specialists.
It has since updated that figure, adding one additional spot for a teacher at Heather Ridge School, an alternative school that serves students with behavioral and emotional difficulties.
"We just want to make sure we were being inclusive of all of our schools that include high school students," Cuppett said. "We had an oversight, so we fixed that."
Teachers who are selected will be paid their per diem rate — an hourly rate calculated from their annual salary — for their participation, Cuppett said.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said the union didn't formally promote the committee application in any way. But when members reached out to Dirks and said they were interested in joining, she said, she encouraged them to apply.
"People do want to talk about it a lot. The general public wants to talk about it, teachers want to talk about it," Dirks said. "It was already on everybody's radars."
The interest in the committee has been unprecedented for FCPS, Dirks said.
The group's formation stems from a request by former school board candidate Cindy Rose, who has called on the district to remove books she argues are sexually explicit.
The situation has forced the district to turn to a section of policy it hasn’t had to use in about a decade.
FCPS Regulation 500-39 outlines how the system must handle requests to remove instructional materials already in use. Part of the protocol involves forming a “reconsideration committee,” which must include a certain number of students, teachers, experts and parents.
Because Rose’s request is so extensive, the district is forming a committee much larger than what is outlined in the policy.
The 35 books will remain on the shelves until the reconsideration process has concluded, per Regulation 500-39.
