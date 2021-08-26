At 1,907 full-time undergraduate students, Mount St. Mary’s University marked its largest enrollment ever as classes started Monday.
Much of that number is made up of the class of 2025, which stands 549 students strong, according to a news release from the university.
Students include 58 transfers, the largest number the university has seen. First-year students hail from 24 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, plus 13 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America and Australia. Thirty percent speak more than one language, which includes Korean, German, Telugu, Urdu and Yoruba. Forty-two percent identify as students of color.
During the 2020-2021 academic year, the Mount’s undergraduate enrollment stood at 1,899.
“The beginning of the academic year is among my favorite times at the Mount,” Timothy E. Trainor, president of the 213-year-old university, said in the release. “The Mount’s welcoming culture is on full display as everyone pitches in to help students move in and feel that they belong. Faculty are excited to get to know students and help them excel, and students are eager to learn.”
Almost 90 percent of the Emmitsburg campus’ students are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the release, as are more than 87 percent of employees. Students and staff who received an exemption are regularly undergoing testing. Health, safety and student success were named as the Mount’s highest priorities. The Mount’s COVID-19 policies can be found online at inside.msmary.edu/return-to-the-mount/index.html.
Some students came to campus to find themselves living in updated or new quarters. Twenty-nine upper-class students moved into a new residential cottage over the weekend. The two-story building, constructed by JEM Group LLC, stands on Alumni Court. Additionally, Horning Tower apartments were renovated over the summer, marking the end of a project that began in 2018 to renovate the three-building Tower apartment complex.
At convocation Monday, Provost Boyd Creasman offered tips to students.
“Try hard. If you are putting a lot of effort into your work, your professors will notice,” Creasman said. “If you try hard and participate in class, you are not a geek. You are a responsible adult with a much better chance of earning an A.”
