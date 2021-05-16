The turning of the tassels marks the transition from student to graduate, but with the recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, removal of the masks became another rite of passage for at least part of the Mount St. Mary's University Class of 2021.
The private, Catholic university in Emmitsburg graduated 560 students over the course of four smaller ceremonies this weekend. At the final ceremony Sunday, roughly 70 students donning black caps and gowns filed into Knott Arena to the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance." Vaccinated people were permitted to remove their masks. Faculty and students sat spaced apart, and families clustered in small groups.
More seats were empty than full, and speeches reminded students of the struggles they've overcome.
"We have learned what resiliency means," said Kristen Foreman, the student commencement speaker. "The light within your soul has guided you to this day. Your light has never been extinguished, even through our darkest times through the pandemic."
Foreman completed her master of education degree in instructional leadership and was nominated for Teacher of the Year at Ballenger Creek Elementary School for 2021.
"To say you have lived in uncertain times is probably the understatement of the century," Lt. Gen. Dr. Nadja West, who is retired, said. The 44th surgeon general of the U.S. Army and former commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Command served as the commencement speaker Sunday afternoon.
West spoke of leadership values and what it means to be an ethical leader — a nod to the university's mission statement.
As diplomas landed in the hands of graduates, families stomped, clapped and hollered for their loved ones.
When Frederick resident Javon Sankoh walked across the stage, he knew exactly where his family was. His relatives waved giant blue and black letters spelling J-A-V-O-N.
"That really surprised me," he said afterward, smiling as he recalled the moment.
Sankoh said the day meant a lot to his family, especially since his twin brother also graduated, but from another college.
"COVID hit me pretty hard," Sankoh said. It made him worry about his future in computer science, but he remains optimistic.
After the ceremony, Sankoh searched for his family in the parking lot as rain began to fall. Once they found each other, they embraced.
Michaila Thompson, also from Frederick, worked full-time while completing her major in human services. She's in management at Country Meadows retirement community and has a passion for serving the senior population.
"I'm also the first person in my immediate family to have this level of education," Thompson said. "It's very meaningful to be able to achieve this."
Allison Wagner, a graduate from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, was the last to receive her diploma. Wagner majored in psychology and hopes to enter a master's program in the future for clinical psychology. She said COVID-19 made the year difficult, but there are moments from The Mount she'll miss.
"The ending is going to be bittersweet," Wagner said before the ceremony's start.
Toward the end of the line walked chemistry major Jolinette Nkamdjeu, whose journey to commencement was not an easy task.
"Honestly, I was very close to not graduating," Nkamdjeu said. "With COVID just adding on top, it was just crazy."
But she said her faith in God and the support of her family, friends and adviser pushed her through. The Germantown resident is looking forward to pursuing pharmacy school and hopes to work in cosmetic science.
"I'm really glad that I did push through," Nkamdjeu said. "Now I can just ... walk with pride."
