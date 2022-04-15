When Rebecca Dodson graduated from high school in 2018, Mount St. Mary’s University didn’t have a women’s bowling team.
Dodson had been bowling competitively since middle school, and she was good. So good, in fact, that she was on the hunt for collegiate scholarships and eyeing Division I schools across the country. She was skeptical when the Mount’s Kenneth DeGraaf reached out to her and asked her to commit to the brand-new program he was building from the ground up.
“I was like, ‘I’m gonna take the chance, and we’re gonna see what happens,’” recalled Dodson, who grew up in Panama City, Florida.
She paused and smiled. “And now we’re here.”
Four years later, the Mount women’s bowling team is ranked 11th in the country. It’s been nationally ranked since year one, and it’s earned two of three possible NCAA tournament bids. The team has attracted players who hail from New York to California to Hawaii.
After missing the Final Four by just a few pins in a match against the country’s top-ranked team last week, the Mountaineers are preparing to head to Chicago for the United States Bowling Congress’ Intercollegiate Team Championships.
As Dodson and other seniors on the team prepared for their final competition, they reflected on the program’s success and their role in building it.
“We got to be that inaugural class that decided what the team was going to stand for, how hard we were going to work, the standards that we were going to have,” said Mount senior and co-captain Danielle Milo.
The women’s bowling team has a certain clout on the Mount’s campus, DeGraaf said. The players’ professors congratulate them at the beginning of each week, having live-streamed the competitions over the weekend or read news coverage afterward. Timothy Trainor, the school’s president, shows up to athletic events in a bowling jersey and keeps a team ball on his desk.
At a lot of schools with successful programs, students might not even be aware of a bowling team’s existence. But that’s not the case at the Mount, DeGraaf said.
“If you went around our campus and just asked 50 random people what some of the best teams are at the Mount, I think a lot of them would mention women’s bowling,” DeGraaf said. “I think that’s why — even from our startup year — we’ve been as successful as we’ve been. We’ve gotten a lot of support from the school.”
That success is also down to the team’s work ethic, the players said. Their season stretches from October through April, making it one of the longest in collegiate sports.
During that time, the players drive to Sunshine Lanes in Waynesboro, Pa., to practice three times per week. They compete in more than 60 games at three-day tournaments many weekends.
When they’re not at the alley, the players are in strength and conditioning sessions. Most of a bowler’s power comes from their legs and core, Milo said.
But more than anything, the players said, bowling is a mental game.
“It’s easy to be happy when you’re striking,” said senior Tamera Stanton. “But it’s also easy to be down when you’re not doing as well as you should.”
It’s a technical game, too, Milo said. Bowling lanes are lubricated with a slick layer of oil that’s invisible to the naked eye, and as each ball is thrown, the “oil pattern” shifts. Players have to adjust their play — where they stand, what ball they use, how much spin they apply — based on what they can glean about the oil patterns from watching each other throw.
“I like that problem-solving part of it,” Milo said. “You have to try and figure it out based on ball motion.”
DeGraaf watches the oil patterns, too, sometimes making lineup decisions based on how different players’ styles and strengths could interact with the lane conditions.
In Chicago, the Mount will face off against 15 other teams, many of which they’ve seen at NCAA competitions throughout the season. Dodson and Stanton each qualified for the singles tournament, which is on Monday, and the entire team will take to the lanes starting Wednesday.
The seniors are looking forward to supporting the team even once they graduate, they said. They grinned as DeGraaf told them that, 20 years from now, the Mount’s women bowlers would still be learning the chants and engaging in the pre-competition traditions their class introduced.
And the players are glad to have played a role in boosting appreciation for their sport.
“It’s definitely more of a mental and technical challenge than people would give it credit to be,” Mount junior Amanda Yeung said. “A lot of people see bowling as a fun thing to do on a weekend, but they don’t realize how competitive it can be.”
