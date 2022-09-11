Moving Us Forward will host its inaugural Moving Beyond High School HBCU College Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, 5400 Holiday Drive, Frederick.
This event is open to all Frederick County, Washington County and Montgomery County high school students and their parents. The Frederick County Public High School System is an event partner.
HBCU representatives from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Virginia State University, Maryland Eastern Shore University, Morris Brown College, Spelman College, Delaware State University, Morgan State University, Lincoln University, West Virginia State University, Bowie State University and other schools will be onsite to speak with students and parents.
Kimberly Scott, founder and president of Moving Us Forward, which is based in Frederick, believes she has a responsibility to ensure high school students in her community are introduced to higher education opportunities that Historically Black Colleges and Universities offer.
Students and parents will also have the opportunity to take part in various workshops.
• College Financial Aid, facilitated by Katrina Delgrosso-Head of Mid-Atlantic Campus and Event Development with College Ave Student Loans, will provide an overview of how the college funding process works, what forms are required, what types of information is collected from families, common deadlines that are important, how colleges put together a financial aid offer for each student and more.
• Paying for College Maryland Financial Aid, facilitated by Kendall Cook-Maryland Higher Education Commission Office of Student Financial Assistance, will provide information on sources and types of state financial aid programs, FAFSA, MDCAPS and state grants and scholarships.
• College Preparedness, facilitated by Vell Lyles, associate vice president for Strategic Enrollment and Innovations at Frederick Community College, will dive into planning process for college, taking the right high school classes to prepare for college, scheduling college visits and tours, taking the right entrance exams, applying for college admission and skills one should have prior to applying to college.
The event also includes guest speaker Josh Plesant of Coached by Plez, and participants will also have the opportunity to engage with several community partners throughout the fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.