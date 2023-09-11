Moving Us Forward will host the Moving Beyond High School HBCU College Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Clarion Conference Center in Frederick. The event, in its second year, highlights the educational caliber of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The Frederick County Public School System partner with Moving Us Forward for this event, which is open to all students and their parents in the DMV area.
Several HBCUs representatives from across the country will be onsite to offer admissions and scholarships to qualified students,
Keynote speakers include Stella’s Girls founder and CEO Kaprece James and Purpose One Reality broker and owner Nia Condrey.
Financial and college planning workshops will be provided by Sallie Mae, as well as Suited 4 Success College Planning Services available for students and parents.
A community sponsorship corner allows community partners to showcase their services.
The Urbana Step Team will give a step-show presentation
Tickets are $10 per person and available through Eventbrite.
