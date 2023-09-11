HBCU Flyer.jpg

Moving Us Forward will host the Moving Beyond High School HBCU College Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Clarion Conference Center in Frederick. The event, in its second year, highlights the educational caliber of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Frederick County Public School System partner with Moving Us Forward for this event, which is open to all students and their parents in the DMV area.

