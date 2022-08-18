First-year student Rebecca Weir unfolded a giant fluffy blanket, then a second one, and laid them on her dorm room bed.
Her dad cracked a joke about being used to warmer weather in Florida.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
First-year student Rebecca Weir unfolded a giant fluffy blanket, then a second one, and laid them on her dorm room bed.
Her dad cracked a joke about being used to warmer weather in Florida.
The family traveled from the Sunshine State so Weir could attend Mount St. Mary's University. Weir is one of approximately 485 first-year students, and Thursday was move-in day.
Classes start on Monday.
Dozens of student athletes, Reserve Officers' Training Corps members, staff and the orientation team swarmed outside Sheridan Hall just after 8 a.m. As soon as vehicles parked, helpers rushed to pop trunks and unload luggage.
Navy blue-clad rugby players crowded around a black pickup truck. One athlete hefted a mini fridge from the truck bed and carried it inside.
Weir is rooming with fellow track and field athlete Tangi Smith, from Montrose, Pennsylvania. They are both majoring in health sciences.
The two met through social media and decided to room together. As they unpacked, they laughed about each bringing a stuffed animal from home to college.
Down the hall, resident assistants Ledell Patcha and Mo Pham chatted in another room. They recommended new students get to know their professors by attending office hours. Being at a smaller school, Pham said, students can really connect with their teachers.
"I know it can be pretty intimidating," Patcha said, but, "It's not scary at all."
In the hallway, a big paper lemon and leaves adorned a bulletin board. It said, "Welcome to a fresh start."
On another floor, a white board announced the time and place for a hall meeting that afternoon. Flyers stuck to a stairwell door advertised a volleyball tournament and laundry etiquette meeting. Music bumped in the halls.
Outside, senior Jalana Garcia waited with open arms for the next drop-off. She is a member of ROTC and on the rugby team. She is from Guam ,but resides in Harford County when she is not at school.
"It's nice to see that different clubs and organizations come together," Garcia said of move-in day.
A few years ago, she was a first-year student moving into Sheridan Hall.
"College is definitely the time to discover who you are," Garcia said.
A chipper voice greeted families as they waited in their vehicles to unload.
"Hi, how are you?" senior student Gabrielle Harrigan chimed.
Her role?
"Traffic control," she said with a laugh.
Harrigan said she joined the orientation team because she wanted to interact with new students.
Up on the fourth floor of Sheridan Hall, the newest members of the lacrosse team settled into their rooms. Sean Connelly and his family came from Kent Island. His sister Molly attends the Mount, too.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know all the guys on the team," he said, many of whom helped him move into the dorm.
His mother, Selena, was feeling a bit sad on move-in day. Sean is the youngest of three children.
"I'm gonna miss him," she said.
Sean's teammate Klaus Anger came all the way from Lake Forest, Illinois. His family drove 11 hours the day before, then stayed in a local hotel.
"I'm excited for him," his mother, Maureen, said as she slid sheets onto his bed. "I think it's a great school."
Though Klaus will be far from home, he has a familiar face on the team and across the hall. Jake Coldwell, another first year, hails from the same high school. They played lacrosse together and will continue to do so, but now on the Division I level.
"It's definitely pretty nice to have a kid from my high school," Klaus said.
Jake's father, Eric, made the rounds, greeting other parents. Back in his son's room, Eric watched him unpack.
"He's pretty independent," Eric said. "He'll be fine."
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.