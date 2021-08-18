After more than five years of planning, design and construction, the new Rock Creek School building opened its doors for the first day of class on Wednesday.
Principal Katie Buckley smiled with pride as she walked through the school’s wide halls, plenty big enough for multiple wheelchairs to pass side-by-side and lit softly with non-fluorescent lights.
“This opens up a world of possibilities,” she said.
Rock Creek provides special education to Frederick County students between 3 and 21 years old with significant mental and physical disabilities. The previous building in Frederick stood at about 55,000 square feet.
The new facility, which cost nearly $50 million and shares a campus with Walkersville Middle School, represents a massive upgrade for the school’s roughly 70 students. At 79,000 square feet, the building is state-of-the-art, Buckley said, and every element was designed with Rock Creek’s students in mind.
There’s the sensory room outfitted with twinkling lights and vibrating massage chairs that pulse in time to music, plus the enclosed courtyard with wheelchair-friendly playground equipment. The hallways are lined with foam cubbies to give overstimulated students a quiet place to hide, and each room is equipped with plenty of soft, flexible seating options.
An instructional kitchen space will allow older students to learn how to cook safely, and a “movement room” has a rock climbing wall and accessible indoor play equipment.
Buckley hopes to keep up engagement with the Walkersville community, which is serving as her school’s new home. She plans to invite students from Walkersville Middle over to Rock Creek and vice versa.
As teachers prepared to welcome students a few days before the school year began, volunteers from nearby Walkersville High School’s football team unloaded boxes from wheeled carts. They spent the day working to shelve more than 5,000 new books.
“Our goal is to be as inclusive as possible,” Buckley said.
Rock Creek, originally named Harmony Grove School, opened its doors in 1972. But many of the students who attended the school then wouldn’t be considered candidates for Rock Creek now, Buckley said. Instead, they’d be in standard public schools, she said, or possibly in a specialized program like Learning for Life.
“Special education in 1972 was much different than special education is now,” Buckley said. “Over time, as special education law has shifted and the mindset has shifted, our student population has shifted.”
So the new Rock Creek building brings the facility into line with the needs of its current population, Buckley said. While the old school did have a sensory room and a motor room, she said, the spaces weren’t designed for those purposes — rather, they were created “piecemeal over time” when donations or grants came in.
The standard classroom spaces have been improved as well. Each student has a desk with space for a wheelchair of any height, and every bathroom is now outfitted with lifts connected to the ceiling to help staff assist students with limited mobility.
The classrooms also have large closets for storing students’ medical equipment, which often crowded the hallways at the old Rock Creek building, Buckley said.
One of the most exciting improvements, Buckley said, was to the therapy pool. Unlike the previous building’s pool, the new one has a wheelchair ramp and three hammock lifts to transport students from private changing areas into the water.
In addition to academic and life-skills instruction, the school focuses on students’ physical and motor development. The pool is one example: Though many of Rock Creek’s students use wheelchairs, Buckley said, school staff work to make sure they spend as much time out of them as possible. The water is calming and allows many students to use muscles they otherwise can’t, she added.
Three students floated happily in the water on Wednesday, each accompanied by a staffer. Dozens of foam pads hung from the ceiling to minimize echoes, which could aggravate students who are sensitive to sound.
At the old building, “Rock Creek School” was spelled out on the front façade in large black lettering. Those 15 letters are now proudly displayed in the new lobby — the only physical pieces of the old school that remain.
On Wednesday, the new hallways were echoing with excited voices. Two boys grinned as they soared on the courtyard swing set, and a handful of children kicked and clapped along with a drumbeat in a music classroom.
“Do you see why kids would never want to leave?” Buckley asked, laughing.
“It’s pretty awesome,” she said.
