Frederick County Public Schools will announce its next superintendent Tuesday afternoon.
The Frederick County Board of Education will meet at 3 p.m. and take two votes — one to appoint the district’s next leader and one to ratify the superintendent’s contract. There will be no opportunity for public comment, board President Brad Young said.
Executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates presented the board with an original slate of 18 candidates.
Board members then interviewed five candidates for the role, beginning April 7. {span}The board has not released the names of anyone who applied.{/span}
The board reached an informal consensus on April 14, according to a summary of Tuesday’s agenda, which was posted online Thursday afternoon. The new superintendent will start July 1 and serve a term of four years.
Former Superintendent Terry Alban, who led the district for more than a decade, abruptly retired in December shortly after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against FCPS students with disabilities.
Mike Markoe, who had served as Alban’s deputy, is the district’s current interim superintendent.
Alban had been under contract as superintendent until June 2023. The board will pay her more than $800,000 over the course of a year and a half under the terms of their separation agreement.
Alban’s annual salary as of July 2020 was more than $251,000.
Young said the board will make the new superintendent’s employment contract public once it’s ratified. The candidate and the board have already reached an informal agreement on the terms, according to the meeting agenda.
The new superintendent will be at the meeting, Young said. He previously expressed concern about finding a willing, qualified candidate under the time constraint that Alban’s departure presented.
HYA, the search firm, presented a “leadership profile” to the board at its March 23 meeting, going through survey data from parents, students and the staff. Respondents indicated a desire for FCPS’ next superintendent to focus on transparent communication, staff pay, and diversity and equity, HYA consultants said.
