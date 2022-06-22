After voting down funding that would have allowed the Frederick County Board of Education to live-stream its committee meetings, board members asked the school district staff to explore other options to make their processes more transparent.
The full board’s twice-monthly evening meetings are broadcast live on Frederick County Public Schools’ website and on TV. A recording is available online later.
But most meetings of the board’s 11 committees — whose work informs decisions on everything from curriculum to the school year's start date — are not streamed or recorded. While committee meetings are open to the public, they’re often held on weekday mornings, making it difficult for working parents to attend.
Committee meeting minutes and agendas are uploaded to BoardDocs, the board’s site for sharing documents with the public. But board President Brad Young acknowledged those are often “bare-bones.”
In recent months, community members urged the board to start live-streaming all committee meetings. But that’s an expensive, complicated task, the FCPS public affairs staff said. It would require hiring two more people, at a cost of $141,184, according to a recent staff estimate.
As the board worked to trim roughly $8 million from its draft budget last month, it debated adding that funding. After a lengthy discussion, though, board members voted the motion down. Some said they weren't comfortable directing money from a tight budget toward a service that wouldn’t directly affect students.
When the board passed its final budget Wednesday night, $141,000 for public affairs staffers was not included. Still, board members said they directed FCPS to explore less expensive options.
“It's critically important that the public have access to as much of the workings of the committees of the school board as possible,” said board member Sue Johnson, who supported budgeting the $141,000 at the board’s May 18 meeting.
She said she is committed to finding a more affordable way to make it happen.
“I’m not giving up on the issue,” Johnson said.
Full board meetings can last up to seven or eight hours. Two FCPS public affairs staffers need to closely monitor the broadcast the entire time.
Located just up the hall from the board’s meeting room, the public affairs “control room” is full of screens and blinking lights. A loud fan hums through the space, working to cool the fiber optic encoder that sends the video feed to Comcast for broadcasting.
Jeremy Eccard and Amelia Ross, video production specialists for FCPS, sat together during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, adjusting audio levels, changing the camera angle to focus on whoever was speaking and adding name tags, so viewers could identify each official.
There are bulkier, boxy screens behind the sleek, flat ones that Eccard and Ross use, a relic of 2010, when the building was constructed. The age of the building and its technology would complicate any effort to hook up new streaming systems, said FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips.
Members of Louérs-Phillips’ team start preparing for each meeting broadcast more than a week in advance, he said, uploading presentations and making graphics to accompany each planned speaker.
“There’s more to it than just pressing a button,” Louérs-Phillips said.
Johnson maintained that the district stream committee meetings with the current staffing — even if broadcasts were less technically advanced. Ideally, she said, they'd be streamed live, but even a graphics-free, static recording that the public could watch later is better than nothing, she said.
Johnson coaches youth baseball and said she recently purchased a $25 wire clip to hold her iPhone during games. She hooks it up, hits record, and players' family members can watch from states away, she said.
"If we can do this for youth baseball, or youth sports, we should be able to do this for business that potentially is going to impact 45,000 students," she said.
Even a simple recording would require work from the public affairs staff, said Louérs-Phillips, who would have to process and upload the footage.
If committees met virtually, it would be easy to record and upload video, Louérs-Phillips said. The board did that during the thick of the pandemic.
But now that virus restrictions have lifted, Young said that isn't an ideal solution.
“I just think there's a lot lost when you're not in person,” he said.
Calls for committee meetings to be live-streamed intensified in April, when a Family Life Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss potential changes to the district’s health curriculum devolved into shouting.
Parents who took issue with the content of the curriculum also criticized the board’s processes, arguing that the information hadn't been easily accessible beforehand and officials hadn't allowed sufficient time for public input.
“We are here because we are accused of not being transparent about our committees and the work that they have done recently,” board member Jay Mason, who did not support allocating the $141,000, said at the board's May 18 meeting. “We’ve had some controversial issues come up, and community members have not been happy with us, so now all of a sudden, we are not transparent, and we have to make a complete shift to accommodate that.”
No doubt the BOE practices the theory stated on the masthead of the Washington Post "Democracy Dies in Darkness"
The county had money available from all the Covid relief funds that were not spent yet and that money could have been use to do somethings and then you have Jan spending $3M on climate initiatives that could have been pushed to the right and she could have funded the streaming of BOE and County Board Meetings all in the name of transparency that these liberals pretend they want and yet refuse to do so.
You don’t need a production studio to live stream meetings. What a ridiculous waste of money. All meetings should be live streamed - and should cost very little to do. Wonder how much waste is baked into the FCPS budget - this is likely just the tip of the iceberg.
[thumbup]
This picture shows a good example why education is so expensive!
