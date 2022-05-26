As the last few minutes of their time as Urbana High School students ticked by, Ruby Densock and Sarah Agnello were nervous — but not about the next chapter of their lives.
“I’m not scared about graduating,” Densock said. “Just falling up or down the stairs.”
“Yeah, that’s a concern,” Agnello agreed, laughing.
“Or my hat falling off if I look up too high,” Densock chimed in.
Those fears didn’t come true for them, or for any of their 468 other classmates.
The Hawks’ Class of 2022 was the largest in Frederick County Public Schools. Each member made it across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University successfully on Thursday afternoon.
A packed Knott Arena erupted into deafening applause when graduate No. 470 received his diploma. And the only hats that fell off were those that were flung, triumphantly, into the air.
For Densock and Agnello, attending a large school felt like a privilege.
“There’s more opportunity to find your niche,” Agnello said.
For Agnello, that was theater. She worked as the tech director for Urbana’s theater program this year. She plans to study theater management at DePaul University in Chicago.
Principal Dave Kehne said the Class of 2022 was the largest one he’s ever been in charge of. He highlighted its academic achievements: 346 of the graduates — nearly 75% of the class — received honors for their grade-point averages, he said.
Kehne also praised the graduates for how they adapted to a global pandemic.
Isha Sahai, one of the two class speakers, recalled that many of the graduates were excited back in March 2020, when they thought COVID-19 just meant an extra few days of spring break.
“From the joy of eating breakfast in our pajamas during class to learning how to complete schoolwork when Netflix was just a click away, we learned to become independent and be self-accountable,” she said. “These skills of adaptation and perseverance may have been pushed upon us, but they are now an integral part of who we are and what we can do.”
Despite the challenges they faced, the Class of 2022 had boundless potential, said Nickolas Barry, the other student speaker.
“Nothing is out of reach unless we say it is,” Barry told his classmates.
Many of the students were excited to be heading off to college, the workforce or the military. But they were also sorry to say goodbye.
Jedidiah Hart sat on the floor of The Mount’s gym before the ceremony started. His foot was hurting, his teachers said knowingly.
When asked why, Hart laughed. He’d been playing a game of manhunt — a complex form of tag — with friends the night before, running barefoot through the woods. He’d cut his heel open.
”Do you want to see a picture?” he asked excitedly.
The friends he’d been playing with were boys he met on the school’s soccer team. That program, and his teammates, is what he’ll miss the most when he goes off to Grove City College in northern Pennsylvania, he said.
But even with that sadness — and with the pain in his foot — Hart said he was ready.
“I feel absolutely wonderful,” he said, a smile on his face.
Congratulations graduates!
