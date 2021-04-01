An Oakdale Middle School student won this year's Frederick County Spelling Bee, held virtually by Frederick County Public Libraries and the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Oakdale Middle School seventh-grader Eeshawnee Kotaru placed first out of the 14 elementary and middle school students who participated.
The competition was held online through the Scripps testing platform. Spellers had 24 hours to complete a 30-minute test, and all participants were required to take an "Integrity Pledge" prior to logging into the testing platform. Kotaru received a final score of 42 out of 50.
Robin Goetz, Frederick County Spelling Bee Committee Chair and FCPL Children’s Services supervisor at the Myersville Community Library, said in a statement that there was optimism about this year's event despite its virtual nature.
“[We] went into this year's competition with optimism that the bee would stay true to its purpose of offering Frederick County students a spirited and educational competition," Goetz said. "We are looking forward to next year and getting back to an in-person bee, if possible."
Kotaru now goes on for a chance to compete in the Scripps 2021 Spelling Bee, which is being held this year in Orlando, Florida.
