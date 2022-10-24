Jubilant screams echoed through the gym at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School on Monday evening, mingling with booming pop music — the unmistakeable energy of a cheerleading competition.
Scores of students competed in the county’s annual fall championship Monday. Oakdale High School took home first prize.
Asked how it felt to hear her team announced as the winners, Oakdale head coach Courtney Devine used just one word.
“Crazy,” she said simply.
Oakdale placed fourth at last year’s county championship, Devine said. And even though she was pleased with the team’s performance Monday, she didn’t expect them to finish on top.
Devine has been dealing with a challenging pregnancy this season, she said, and her squad has had to overcome a spate of injuries and illnesses.
That made Monday’s win all the more satisfying, said senior Caitlin Perry.
“I’m so excited,” she said, smiling. “It’s like all the work from the past four years paid off.”
Perry is a backspot, meaning she stands on the ground behind the flyer — the girl who is tossed up into the air — ready to catch her when she comes down.
Cheerleaders have to rely on each other for safety in a way that most other athletes don’t, said Terra Williams, the head coach for TJ’s varsity team.
“There’s a level of trust that I don’t think you get in any other sport,” Williams said. “And it builds this beautiful, beautiful sense of community.”
Williams, a first-year teacher at TJ, saw the team perform at a competition last year. It unlocked memories of her own youth, when she spent eight years cheerleading.
“I just fell in love with it all over again,” Williams said.
Candice Wells, a senior on Williams’ team, said she wasn’t totally satisfied with their performance Monday. The team can do better, she said.
Williams agreed. One of the girls’ stunts hadn’t gone as planned, even though they’d executed it perfectly earlier that day.
“The thing about cheerleading is you can hit it 200 times, and then not hit it once,” she said. “I hope they know all their hard work isn’t in vain. We’ll come back tomorrow, and we’ll run it again.”
Eight varsity teams from across Frederick County Public Schools — Tuscarora, Frederick, Oakdale, Urbana, Linganore, Middletown, TJ and Catoctin high schools — competed Monday.
South Hagerstown and Boonsboro high schools each also sent a varsity squad for a separate Washington County competition. Boonsboro won.
Linganore placed second in Frederick County on Monday night, and Urbana placed third.
The top eight teams in the Western Maryland region will advance to a regional competition in Bel Air next month. FCPS athletes have to wait for other counties to hold their championships before they know if they qualified.
Monday was the first time since the pandemic that county cheerleaders could compete at championships in a typical environment, without masks or crowd restrictions.
“It’s definitely better without the masks, because you can perform to your full potential,” said Middletown senior Rylee Lucido. “And you can breathe better, too.”
Lucido’s teammate Hannah Lynch, also a senior, said Monday was the first time in her four years that the team had a successful performance at the county championships.
“They left everything on the mat,” said Middletown head coach Shannon Schneider. “They did everything I could have asked them to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.