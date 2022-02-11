Students at Oakdale High School are ranked among the top in the nation in a plastic-collecting contest.
Elizabeth Nave, an environmental science teacher at Oakdale, is encouraging students to bring in “soft plastic” — such as bread bags, shipping envelopes or packaging from water bottles or produce — from their homes or workplaces.
Those flimsy types of plastic can’t be recycled in an average bin, because they’ll get caught in the machinery at the processing plant, but some locations are specially suited to collecting and processing soft plastic.
“I don’t think people realize — everything is wrapped in plastic,” Nave said, “and all of that can’t go into the recycling bin, and it shouldn’t go to the landfill.”
Each year, the decking company Trex sponsors a nationwide school-based competition in soft-plastic recycling. As of early last week, Oakdale ranked 14th in the country among high schools, with more than 650 pounds collected.
“I think we’ll even do better next year,” Nave said. “I’m really, really competitive.”
Students take turns driving the plastic to a nearby drop-off site after school. As the program has grown, they’ve had to make the trip more frequently. Bulging garbage bags full of plastic are piled in Nave’s classroom.
The competition runs from Nov. 15 until Earth Day (April 22) each year, according to a Trex news release. Schools weigh the plastic they collect each week and report it to the company, which keeps a running list of the top contenders.
While the contest has been around for 15 years, this is Oakdale’s first time participating.
Nave’s students have added another layer of competition by challenging homeroom classes across the school to start their own collections. Some students are bringing in packaging from the restaurants they work at after school, while others enlisted their parents to bring home materials from their jobs.
Students were considering coordinating with the town of New Market, too, Nave said.
“It’s a huge environmental pro,” she said.
