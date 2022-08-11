Frederick County Board of Education member Jay Mason is seeking an exception to a provision of the body’s ethics policy that restricts ex-board members from taking jobs in Frederick County Public Schools.
Board Policy 109 says that board members cannot work for FCPS for at least one year following their departure from the board.
Mason ran unsuccessfully against Karen Lewis Young in a Democratic primary for the Maryland state Senate. He will leave the school board in December.
His colleagues said Wednesday that he wanted to teach for FCPS after leaving the board.
Mason was not at Wednesday’s meeting and did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday.
At the board’s Wednesday afternoon work session, member Liz Barrett motioned to amend the meeting agenda to allow discussion on Policy 109 and Mason’s request.
Her motion failed, and the board didn’t discuss Mason or the ethics policy.
Board President Brad Young said the one-year provision was introduced more than a decade ago after an outgoing board member applied for an FCPS job before their term had ended.
Other board members at the time felt that was inappropriate, Young said.
Young did not support putting the issue on Wednesday’s agenda.
If board members wanted to change Policy 109, he said, they should take that up with the board’s Policy Committee.
“That process has a normal timeline to go by,” Young said, “and I didn’t feel that just because it was one of us, it deserved to be expedited.”
Board member Jason Johnson, who also did not support adding the issue to Wednesday’s agenda, said he thought the one-year rule kept board members “focused on serving the community, not ourselves.”
“It didn’t seem proper to me,” Johnson said of Mason’s request for an exemption.
Willie Mahone, president of the local NAACP chapter, and Daniel Mahone, legal counsel to the chapter, spoke about the issue during the public comment section of Wednesday’s meeting.
Willie Mahone said he was not there to support Mason, who is Black, but rather to advocate for “the precepts of equity and inclusion.”
“I know that there is a nationwide shortage of classroom teachers,” Willie Mahone said, “and Frederick County has been plagued with a significant dearth of teachers of color.”
In 2021, 45% of FCPS students were racial or ethnic minorities, but only 14% of FCPS teachers were.
Black students represented 13% of the system’s students but just 7% of its teachers.
Willie Mahone said Wednesday that “several other school systems have already jumped at the prospect of having Mr. Mason as a classroom teacher in their systems.”
Mason is a Frederick County native who graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. He was elected to the school board in 2018.
Daniel Mahone used his comments to express frustration with the board for declining to add the issue to Wednesday’s agenda.
“We have recourse,” He said, “and we’ll see you at the election.”
Barrett raised the issue after member Sue Johnson motioned to approve the agenda as it was presented. Jason Johnson seconded Sue Johnson’s motion.
Young said both Johnsons would have to accept Barrett’s amendment for it to get a vote. Sue Johnson accepted it, but Jason Johnson did not.
Board members then voted on the original agenda. Barrett and Karen Yoho voted against approving it.
All other board members voted to approve the original agenda.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
