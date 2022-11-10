Frederick County Public Schools will launch an independent review of its handling of an incident at Green Valley Elementary School last week, officials said, as parents and community members express frustration over unanswered questions.
Police say a Green Valley teacher took 27 fifth-grade students off campus Nov. 3, leading them through wooded and residential areas until they reached a cafe about three-quarters of a mile from the school. There, the teacher directed an employee to call 911 and report — falsely — that multiple people had been stabbed at the school. That prompted a lockdown.
The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, was later taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. She is now "on leave receiving the necessary supports," school officials said.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in an interview Thursday that she would not be criminally charged.
But some parents of Green Valley students remain frustrated with Frederick County Public Schools for what they say was a series of bungled and dishonest communications.
Kieran Mara, whose fifth-grade twins attend Green Valley Elementary, said one of his children was in the class that was taken off campus.
Mara didn't know that, though, until he picked his son up from school, noticed that he was missing his sweatshirt and had a gash on his side. Mara began asking questions.
Mara has since compiled a detailed timeline of the day's events, using information from FCPS, the sheriff's office and each of his children.
His biggest concern, he said, is the fact no one at the school contacted law enforcement during the roughly 30 minutes that his son's class was known to be missing.
The teacher told the students they needed to leave class and go into the woods at about 11:35 a.m., Mara said. FCPS, he said, confirmed that the last child had left campus by 11:37 a.m.
Another teacher realized the class was missing 20 minutes later, at 11:55 a.m. That teacher looked for the class for about 10 minutes before informing the front office around 12:05 p.m. that she couldn't find them.
Administrators and other school employees then began searching the school and the grounds.
But police weren't involved until 12:24 p.m., when they received the call falsely reporting multiple stabbings.
By that point, the class had been gone for more than 45 minutes.
The sheriff's office wrote in a release last week that the teacher "believed there was a concern for safety that caused her to act.”
According to authorities and parents, the teacher told the students to remove any brightly colored clothing as they fled. The teacher removed her own shirt, and arrived at the cafe wearing only a sports bra.
Mara said his son told him the class ran through heavy brush before hiding in a ditch for several minutes. Then, the group began running through people's backyards. At one point, he said, the teacher flagged down a FedEx truck and asked the driver to let her and the children on board.
Eventually, the group arrived at The Buzz, a cafe in a strip mall along Md. 80.
That's when Anna Tomlinson's husband got a call from their daughter.
Tomlinson's daughter told her father that there had been a shooting or a stabbing at the school, and that she was with her classmates at The Buzz.
As the children were running through the woods, Tomlinson said, they could hear shouts from other students playing at recess. They interpreted the shrieks as proof that there was a threat, Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson said her daughter thought she heard her sister, Scarlett, yelling.
"I couldn't save Scarlett," Tomlinson's daughter said when she reached her dad on the phone. "I heard Scarlett screaming and I couldn't get her."
Tomlinson arrived at The Buzz around 12:40 p.m. Some students seemed fine, she said, but others were disheveled and upset. Some were "crying hysterically" on the ground, she said.
Her daughter had taken off her sweatshirt and given it to a boy who had been directed to discard his shirt.
Eventually, the students were bused back to the school. The teacher was taken to the hospital.
At about 3 p.m., after Mara had arrived home with his son, he said, he received a call from a school guidance counselor who had been told to read a statement from the principal.
The statement said his son's teacher had followed protocol and taken her students off campus to a safe location during a lockdown. All students were safe and secure at all times, the statement said.
The school characterized the incident the same way in a FindOutFirst email to parents about an hour after police were made aware the class was missing.
"What part of protocols is taking children's clothes off? What part of safe is my child having a gash across his his side? What part of secure is a missing child?" Mara said in an interview.
Plus, the lockdown was initiated about 50 minutes after the class had left campus. It began because of the false stabbing report, which the teacher directed The Buzz employee to make.
At a Frederick County Board of Education meeting Wednesday, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson acknowledged the district had made mistakes in its response.
"I am touched by all of the concern," Dyson said. "We didn't get it all right. Part of getting better is to understand and take an audit of what went wrong."
Board members Sue Johnson and David Bass said at the meeting that Dyson has called for a third-party review of the incident.
FCPS did not respond Thursday to questions about when the review will be conducted or who will do it.
Dyson and other FCPS officials held a town hall meeting Thursday morning at Urbana High School to answer questions from Green Valley parents, but the Frederick News-Post was not permitted to attend.
A News-Post reporter spoke to several people in the school parking lot as they left the town hall meeting. After about 20 minutes, FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland directed the reporter to leave the campus.
"It's a mess," Lanita Buchanan, the parent of a Green Valley second-grader, said as she walked to her car. "They still haven't explained exactly what happened."
One woman was yelling and appeared to be crying as she left the high school.
"I've been having nightmares," she said to a group of people standing by the door to the auditorium. "What if my child was killed in the woods?"
Susan Kilduff, whose granddaughter attends Green Valley but was not in the class that left, said she was shaken by the incident.
She said the teacher's actions made her feel concerned for educators across the U.S. Constantly thinking about how to protect students in a mass casualty event must take a toll on some teachers' mental health, Kilduff said.
"I wonder how much these teachers are really supported," she said.
Mara said he still hasn't received answers as to why no one called 911 to report that his son's class was missing or why the school mischaracterized the incident in communications with parents.
Tomlinson said her anger is directed toward the district.
"I don't want anything horrible to happen to the teacher. ... I hope she gets the help she needs," Tomlinson said. "Things are going to happen. I get it. But it's the response."
Staff writer Clara Niel contributed to this report.
Well if this don’t beat all.
Looking for a “missing class”, kids tearing through the woods and backyards terrified that normal playground sounds are shrieks from victims, teacher running around in her bra. How does somebody in charge of children become this wackadoodle and nobody at the school notices?
Some medications can have very adverse effects.
I understand the need for privacy and that this is personnel matter, but there is no way this story can be kept confidential. The school needs to tell us exactly what happened so that more misinformation is not disseminated.
