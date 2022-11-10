Green Valley ES Incident
Buy Now

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies walk outside Green Valley Elementary School on Thursday. Police say a teacher led 27 students away from the school to The Buzz cafe, where the teacher reported that a multiple stabbing incident had taken place at the school.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools will launch an independent review of its handling of an incident at Green Valley Elementary School last week, officials said, as parents and community members express frustration over unanswered questions.

Police say a Green Valley teacher took 27 fifth-grade students off campus Nov. 3, leading them through wooded and residential areas until they reached a cafe about three-quarters of a mile from the school. There, the teacher directed an employee to call 911 and report — falsely — that multiple people had been stabbed at the school. That prompted a lockdown. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(3) comments

sevenstones1000

Well if this don’t beat all.

Looking for a “missing class”, kids tearing through the woods and backyards terrified that normal playground sounds are shrieks from victims, teacher running around in her bra. How does somebody in charge of children become this wackadoodle and nobody at the school notices?

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Some medications can have very adverse effects.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

I understand the need for privacy and that this is personnel matter, but there is no way this story can be kept confidential. The school needs to tell us exactly what happened so that more misinformation is not disseminated.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription