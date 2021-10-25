The Linganore High School cheerleading team celebrates at the Frederick County Cheerleading Competition at Governor Thomas Johnson High School on Monday. With a score of 122.15, the Lancers won the competition and are advancing to the regionals.
Lights danced across the sparkling fabric of uniforms as the voices filled the gymnasium. A vibrant sea of varying school colors flowed throughout the crowded room while the teams prepared for the event.
Cheerleaders from across the county gathered Monday night at the Frederick County Cheerleading Competition at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School to showcase their routines. The teams were judged on two-and-a-half minute routines, consisting of various stunts, tumbling, jumps, and tosses.
After all teams had performed, the results for the event were revealed.
With 122.15 points, the Linganore Lancers earned first place in the competition. The Lancers are the reigning state champions from 2019 and will be advancing to the regional competition next week.
Katina Zentz
After missing a year due to the pandemic, Frederick County Public Schools squads from Brunswick, Thomas Johnson, Linganore, Middletown, Frederick, Urbana, and Oakdale high schools — cycled through performances, one after another.
Once the music sounded through the room, the teams delved into their routines to cheer for their schools. Fliers were thrown through the air, with the bases on the team catching them below. Like the fleeting moments of the routines, the last team entered the mat and the performances came to an end.
Those defining few minutes were the gateway to the next step in the competition — a spot for the varsity teams in the Regionals Competition, happening on Nov. 6 at Harford Community College. Winners of the regionals will then advance to the state final on Nov. 13.
