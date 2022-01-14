The potential trial for a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Frederick County Public Schools basketball coach has been postponed.
Ashley Bush, who led the Frederick High School girls’ basketball team to three consecutive state championships before being fired in January 2020, is suing the system in federal court, alleging she was wrongfully terminated, discriminated against because of her race and retaliated against for speaking out against prejudice.
On Dec. 1, 2021, Bush’s lawyers and FCPS’ filed a joint motion asking Judge Catherine Blake for an additional 60 days of discovery, the period in which the parties exchange evidence they intend to use at trial. They cited holiday delays and scheduling difficulties.
The discovery period was originally set to end Tuesday. It’s been extended to March 12.
FCPS will then have until April 12 — instead of the original Feb. 11 deadline — to file a dispositive pretrial motion, which would ask the judge to dismiss Bush’s case before it goes to a jury.
The district maintains Bush was terminated due to a recording supposedly captured during a team meeting in which officials say she can be heard saying “f- — white people.” Bush said she didn’t recall saying those words and argued the district couldn’t prove it was her voice.
— Jillian Atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.