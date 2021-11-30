Beginning Wednesday, students in Frederick County Public Schools who want to participate in extracurricular activities must either present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or agree to weekly testing.
The Board of Education’s mandate, which came down in October, covers athletics in addition to programs such as theater, band or orchestra. It passed narrowly at the board’s Oct. 13 meeting, with four members in favor of the rule and three against it.
Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for kids over 12 since May of this year.
Board president Jay Mason, who voted for the vaccine-or-test requirement, said it was the best option for avoiding virus-related shutdowns of extracurricular programs — even if a weekly test wasn’t enough to catch every single case.
“I think multiple times a week is a more effective screening tool, but I don’t think that would have gotten passed,” Mason said Tuesday. “Testing may not catch it all, but we potentially could catch some. It allows the kids to not wear masks.”
The board followed the recommendation from its Return to Play committee, Mason added, which included county athletics staff and medical professionals.
As of last Wednesday, just over 50 percent of Frederick County residents between the ages of 10 and 19 were fully vaccinated, according to the county health department. An additional 8.7 percent had received one dose.
The new rule for extracurricular activities is the only FCPS policy that requires regular coronavirus testing.
Board member Brad Young, who voted alongside Mason in favor of the policy, said at a recent meeting that he wished the rule didn’t create separate standards for vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Previously, he had pitched a testing requirement for all students participating in extracurricular activities.
“There wasn’t enough support for that,” Young said Nov. 10. “I compromised and said, ‘All right, I will go with letting those that are unvaccinated get tested.’”
On Tuesday, Young told the News-Post he now saw the weekly testing of unvaccinated student participants as “just a feel-good measure that’s not really going to stop spread.”
“Based on everything that’s going on now, I would just not test any [students],” he said. “I’m not sure it’s going to be helpful.”
Young said he’d support changing the board’s approach to the issue, but he doubted he had sufficient support from his colleagues.
Board member Liz Barrett, one of three board members to vote against the measure, said she was concerned about the logistical burden the requirement could place on school-based on school-based staff.
“I don’t see this decision as one that’s logical,” she said Tuesday. “So that’s why I didn’t vote for it.”
As of Tuesday, 1,153 students and 167 staff members across the district had tested positive for the virus since the beginning of this school year.
(2) comments
What is the rationale for mandating a vaccination or testing students involved in extracurricular activities when there are unvaccinated students attending school, who are not being tested routinely, and are sharing the same classroom with those that are participating in extracurricular activities. Absurd.
Crazy. Makes no sense why this is being forced upon kids wanting to be involved in activities. Destroying our kids mental health.
