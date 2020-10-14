Two weeks into the virtual school year, 7-year-old Blake Steinberg decided he had enough and tossed his Chromebook onto the floor.
“The crying, the frustration ... he just was not having it,” his mother, Sarah, said. “He could not focus on it. He wasn’t learning anything.”
So, Sarah Steinberg made the difficult decision to pull Blake out of his virtual first-grade class at Thurmont Primary School and begin homeschooling him, an added burden for a mother with four other kids in virtual school at home.
During normal times, Steinberg works in the food-service industry. But she had to give up her job to take care of her kids.
Her husband, Nathan, is a nurse practitioner who contracted COVID-19 through his job, yet, remarkably, did not give it to the rest of his family. He’s been working 60 to 70 hours a week, exposing himself to infected coronavirus patients for extended periods, to help make up for some of the family’s lost income.
“It has been a financial burden,” Sarah Steinberg said.
The challenge of balancing work and virtual school days is real for a lot of families.
That’s why Steinberg was in a crowd of close to 50 people that gathered outside the Board of Education’s building in downtown Frederick on Wednesday to protest the board’s decision last week to continue the virtual learning model through the end of the first semester in January.
The rally was hastily organized by Steinberg following the board’s 4-3 vote to stay with the virtual model for now. There will be another on Oct. 20 from 12-2 p.m. at the same location.
On that same day, Steinberg has helped organize a “Sick [of the BOE] Day Logout” that encourages students of Frederick County Public Schools to not log in for their virtual classes on Oct. 20.
All students that participate in the logout event are being encouraged to send notes to their school’s attendance office that they are using one of their five allotted vacation days so it’s an excused absence and they can make up assignments.
“We are going to keep fighting until [in-person] school gets back,” Steinberg said.
Those who attended Wednesday’s rally at the Board of Education building made strong statements with the signs they held up — “We belong in a classroom, not behind a screen”, “Why isn’t school essential?”, “Don’t put my education on mute?” “Stop holding our kid’s education hostage.”
People honked their horns in support as they drove past throughout the two-hour rally.
The protesters feel the Board of Education and FCPS have not done enough to facilitate bringing kids back to school safely. The school system has been unclear about what health metrics it is using to justify keeping schools closed, the protesters say.
“I think they feel that they are not being served, and they are not being listened to,” said Jefferson resident Sue Johnson, who attended Wednesday’s rally and is running for a seat on the Board of Education on Nov. 3.
If elected, Johnson said one of her first priorities would be helping schools to “safely” reopen with mask-wearing, social-distancing and other public-health mandates in place.
“Why isn’t the board meeting every week [regarding reopening]?” Johnson asked.
In order to safely reopen schools, she said, “I will bring my sleeping bag and not leave if I have to.”
Steinberg is not dismissive of the coronavirus or public-health concerns regarding in-person school.
“My husband had COVID. We take the virus very seriously,” she said.
She would like to see anyone concerned about returning to in-person school, whether they be students, parents, teachers or administrators, be able to continue in a virtual format.
“We want to be able to make our own choices,” Steinberg said.
Her children are maintaining good grades as they adjust to virtual learning. But she is worried about their mental health.
“They’re not engaged at all, and they’re always telling me, ‘Mom, we feel so isolated. We feel like we are not learning anything,’’ Steinberg said.
By organizing rallies and protests, she hopes to pressure the Board of Education into calling an emergency meeting and voting to bring kids back into schools before the end of the year.
“It’s going to take time. It’s going to take money. It’s going to take hard work to put these protocols and guidelines into effect,” Steinberg said. “But it’s worth it, and I feel like that’s where they’re on the wrong side of this. They are not putting our kids first ... and we’re not willing to let this generation of children develop this hatred toward school and learning and anxiety and depression that could last a lifetime for them.”Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek.
(60) comments
That pic shows me all I need to know about how these parents feel about social distancing. And they want to open the public schools?
Where is Chase's mommy? First rule of protesting is to hold your sign up so others can read it.
The entire group should have just taken a field trip to Sugarloaf Mountain to enjoy the leaves changing color and nice fall weather.
Folks' rights end where mine begin. During this national health crisis, some folks just ain't figured that out yet. First and foremost, parenting is essential, with all that it entails. Be willing to put in the hard work of raising and educating your kids, or do not have children.
@HappySeller2014
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Hey happy, we hope you’re having a great fall!
Love,
The Alzan Family
If school does start up, where are they going to get the bus drivers and cafeteria workers from? Also, since school would have started last month I assume the money was already in place for those workers for this school year. What happened to thast money?
As soon as they decide to open, there will be the protest refusing to wear masks or to follow distancing because "my kid needs a hug" "masks suffocate my child." If everyone got serious about the health guidelines, then opening would be possible. As long as people want their cake and to eat it too, virtual is safe. That tantrum your kid is throwing during learning at home .... that was happening at school too - you just didn't care then because it fell on the teacher.
@Jazztoon
You are spot on Jazztoon in your comment. That is really what this protest is about, the tantrums and Ms. Steinberg is having a really big tantrum.
Probably shouldn't have had five kids. Just sayin'.
I love the kid holding the red sign upside down... [smile]
I guess that proved the virtual school isn’t working
You people who want schools to re-open need to call your Senators to pass legislation to support state and then school budgets to support the safe opening of schools. It can happen but not without a lot of money to refurbish HVAC systems, install windows where there is none, individual air filters for each classroom that will filter the air 3/x per hour and with high level MERV filters, reduced class sizes, dividers between desks, re-purposing of common areas into smaller class sizes. There is an excellent article you can google on how to open schools safely by a professor at Harvard on how to open schools safely.
There were two large grants that were offered to the school systems to do just that.
https://news.maryland.gov/msde/maryland-state-department-of-education-announces-additional-covid-19-relief-grants-for-maryland-schools-and-universities/
https://news.maryland.gov/msde/maryland-state-department-of-education-provides-10-million-in-grant-funding-to-support-in-person-instruction-this-fall/
$10M for the entire state of MD; you think that will make a dent?
If you bothered to read the press releases, you would see it was $20 million and FCPS didn't apply for either.
$20M is for the future; the release was $10M. I read them both.
FCPS did not apply because it was limited to those who were going to open. I am guessing that you had to commit to open within a specific time frame to get the funds.
“We want to be able to make our own choices,” Steinberg said. BUT your choice doesn't just involve you it involves a lot of other people that also want to be to able make their own choice, If your choice only affected you and no one else then yes you should be free to make that choice.
Your choice in this circumstance doesn't just stop at your nose but can go on to make other people sick with Covid who didn't make that choice and worse yet your choice can cause someone to die that didn't choose to die.
Yes, it is easy to say that but harder to link that to reality. If all of the teachers stay at home then it won't matter what anyone else wants.
@shiftless
LOL yeah you can't force your choice on anyone else. In order for Ms. Steinberg to be able to make her choice she is asking that the teachers be forced to expose themselves to her choice ( which can be deadly and if not deadly can leave you with lifelong health problems), teachers also want to be able to make their own choices so this comes down to whose choices should we honor? I'm always going to honor the choices that doesn't put anyone in harms way. Her white privilege's are showing to even hold a protest over her choice.
Doesn't anyone think anything through anymore ?
Direct your anger at the person that didn't lead the country in a correct response. Vote! COVID didn't disappear like a miracle. By the way, I am willing to wager a number of these parents voted for Trump and will again.
Thanks Crab, that Facebook site is disturbing.
Most of what I was going to write has already been written. All I'll write is "entitled people facing reality for the first time in their lives". Stay safe everyone.
Agree
In non-Covid days, these people are also anti-vaxxers.
Trump told them to protest, so they are obeying.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Agree
I do NOT support trump, nor am I an anti-vaxxer. I'm a parent that wants her kids back in school. It can be done, and it can be done safely. If you had a school age child you would be aware of the negative effect this has had on their mental health. These kids are struggling right now and it is possible to come up with a solution to open up safely. The BOE and FCPS has had since March to figure it out. If you have an opinion on this topic then please take the time to reach out and research how these children feel about what is happening. The CDC agrees - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/reopening-schools.html
Kids have survived being in small groups and not attending school since the dawn of time, and continue this many places around the world right now. This is not the end of the world.
We are living in the dumbest possible timeline.
@NMP
we are living in the movie Idiocracy so yes the dumbest possible timeline.
Yeah- it sucks. We're all making sacrifices, and it's hard for everyone. But come on... I'd rather my kid be frustrated with e-learning than getting sick, coming home, infecting the whole family, possibly sending someone to the hospital and/or having long term illness from COVID. No one is immune, and you may not die, but lots of people are having permanent organ damage and long term cognitive decline. Teach your kids to be resilient & roll with the punches. Life isn't easy. E-learning can be frustrating, but learning to overcome frustration will be a skill kids need FOREVER. Are you seriously going to give in to your child's "frustration" and risk giving them & your family life long physical health issues? A vaccine is on the horizon, I promise, you can do this for a few more months... Don't be selfish. This fall and winter will likely be the hardest of our lives, learn to deal with "frustration" now so it doesn't hurt so bad in the dead of winter...
Exactly
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Frankle1 There are also other options, such as neighborhood study groups (learning pods) that may be taken advantage of. Is there one in their neighborhood? If not, they can form one, with the parents agreeing, in writing, to follow the pre-established rules to prevent infection. This is working in many parts of the country, and here in MD.
Well said Frankie...
The experts are now saying that it could be 2022 before a vaccine is available to young, healthy people. Should we wait until then to send them back to school?? https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/10/15/who-vaccine-young-people/
@zane3
Yes!
Signed all rational humans.
If parents are not satisfied with the decisions of the BOE or the instruction that is being offered to their child they have the option to homeschool or enroll their child in a private school setting.
Do you have a school age kid? Unless you do, you can't possibly have any idea what they are going through. Let's add to their stress and throw them in a new school with new kids? My daughter is a senior in high school. How do you think she'd feel to be moved to a private school? And what about the famiies that can't afford a private education? Have some empathy. We aren't asking to just open schools with no precautions. The county has had since March to figure this out. People are back to work. Why are we locking our kids away at home?
Did you not have a television?
Certainly I am sympathetic, but if you think having your child back in school, causing many more cases of COVID, I have to respectfully disagree. Your crisis is the only thing that you are looking at. The Board of Education is looking at the bigger picture. I salute them for doing a great job.
[thumbup]
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/reopening-schools.html
"On that same day, Steinberg has helped organize a “Sick [of the BOE] Day Logout” that encourages students of Frederick County Public Schools to not log in for their virtual classes on Oct. 20.
All students that participate in the logout event are being encouraged to send notes to their school’s attendance office that they are using one of their five allotted vacation days so it’s an excused absence and they can make up assignments." - I'm sorry but how does this help anything? You're complaining that your child isn't getting a proper education, but then you're just going to have them not attend a day of instruction, even though it's virtual. I shake my head. [smile]
Do you have a school age child? If you did, you would know what kind of instruction these kids are getting. The high schoolers logon at 8:30 for their first class, they are usually done in their zoom by 9:15. Then they have one more class like that. Then they are done for the day. Done before noon! These kids are not getting the instruction they would receive in an in-school setting because the teachers haven't been given the tools necessary to teach that way. Read this article. Listen to the experts. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/reopening-schools.html
zane; then let's work to improve those tools rather than pack kids back into schools.
You're missing the point. That's just one of the many flaws with virtual schooling. And again, they had since March to figure that out and failed. Do you have a child in school? If not, then please don't pretend to know what you're talking about. Again, I'll refer you to a great article about all of the reasons they do need to be in school and the risk vs. reward for doing so. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/reopening-schools.html
zane3, I feel for you, I really do. My kid graduated from MHS last year, and pretty much had to teach himself, even in all of his AP classes. It is the same way in college now, except it is rather hard to have chemistry lab at home, so he must go in. Times are tough everywhere due to the pandemic. I mentioned neighborhood "study pods" above as a way to help. Have you looked into forming one with other families in your neighborhood? If you got five families to participate, each family could take the kids for a day where they could learn as well as socialize. The parents MUST over everything, abide by written guidelines requiring that they avoid crowds, keep apart, wash their hands, and always wear a mask while in someone else's home. That will also give you and the other parents four days at home to get things done.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/22/parenting/school-pods-coronavirus.html
There are now companies that can tutor such groups:
https://www.varsitytutors.com/learning-pods
https://dc.madscience.org/inperson-workshops.aspx?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIr9be0f227AIVD4zICh3PJwEsEAMYASAAEgL4J_D_BwE
gabrielshorn2013 thanks for the information. both of my kids are in high school so it's difficult to find a friend with the exact same schedule but we do our best to help them socialize safely. FCPS just offered the PSAT this week...at school. The kids were amazing! They were all socially distancing and all seen wearing their masks (properly) while waiting to be picked up. It can happen...our kids ARE willing to do what needs to be done to make it happen safely. It's unfortunate that there are people making flippant comments about the situation and a woman that seems to be doing everything she can do to help her kids. It's easy to come on here and troll people. It's difficult to be a productive member of our community and help others, even when it doesn't affect you personally.
I appreciate your thoughtful comment.
Is this a new scientific grouping, a "corner of Karen's"?
Or do you count these people like crows? Would this be considered a "murder" of misinformeds?
There is always that one in every crowd!
Yes, a lot of drama with little thought.
It’s tough, I’m sure. I see it daily in my own homeschooler. That said it sure beats long term effects and possible death to the child or a family member. The predicted surge is already starting not just here but across the globe. The nation and world has gone through strife and folks have sacrificed before for the greater good. Staying safe to keep this virus down is one that should be kept going for now.
I like this response because I too had "only" one at home but she was high energy from the getgo, and the very idea of having 5 at home at all times against their will with my husband a suvivor working way too much, nearly gives me an anxiety attack. We can be sympathetic to others in the sorry unprecedented circumstances we are in, even if we don't agree with the pov.
COVID cases are up, exploding in the Midwest where schools have opened, sheer stupidity and selfishness to open schools
Oh but according to them and and all of their scientific data schools are open everywhere fully in time and kids are doing doing great. You should see their Facebook page that they have created https://www.facebook.com/groups/1213153995730216/?ref=share.
“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,” Dr. David Nabarro said to The Spectator’s Andrew Neil. “The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/who-official-urges-world-leaders-to-stop-using-lockdowns-as-primary-virus-control-method
Hey ricklee, you support Trump and withdrawing and bashing the WHO and now you quote them? Do you see the irony?
Follow the 'science'
Can't have it both ways ricklee. Follow the science indeed. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/indicators.html#thresholds
@ricklee
How them freshly picked cherries?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.