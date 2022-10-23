The building at 10-12 E. Patrick St. is the home of two popular dining establishments — Lazy Fish and Sumittra Thai Cuisine. The brick building is two stories tall and four bays wide. It is capped by a gabled roof and characterized by its Victorian-era storefront.
Longtime residents will recall the site’s earlier use as Quynn’s Hardware Store.
This commercial enterprise has the unique distinction as the oldest continuously operated business in Frederick, and potentially, the state of Maryland. For 190 years, the business was run from this single location. Newspaper records indicate that the store was established by July 1796.
At this early point in Frederick’s history, the building, much like the city, had a very different appearance.
Documentation on file with the Maryland Historical Trust indicates that the building was originally constructed as two attached dwellings, with each unit two bays wide. Both homes were set on Lot 37 and designed in the Federal style, with an all-brick façade.
The two homes would have been accessed by double-door entrance ways and fenestrated with traditional two-sash windows.
The western half of the lot was purchased by Allen Quynn Jr. in the 1790s. The home and business were presumably constructed before his untimely death in 1799.
By the end of the 18th century, Fredericktown had the look and feel of a small city active with trade, industry and politics. The growing community had a population of around 2,600 people.
When Patrick Street was incorporated as part of the National Road in the early 19th century, the Quynns’ family-owned store was well situated for business.
By 1821, the store was operated by Allen Quynn’s youngest son, Caspar. At that time, the small shop was limited to the front part of the dwelling, situated on the western half of the property.
Caspar Quynn was known for his excellent memory and became a leading resident of Frederick.
He was invested in local politics and community organizations. Quynn was a member of the Freemasons and Columbia Lodge #58, and served as president of the Independent Hose Co., Maryland’s oldest volunteer fire station.
It appears likely, under Caspar Quynn’s ownership, that the business expanded to include the eastern part of Lot 37.
A particular advertisement published in the Frederick Town Herald on Nov. 5, 1831, provides a glimpse of Quynn’s wide-ranging business, including shovels, tongs, guns and powder horns, along with curtain pins, looking-glasses and bread trays, “together with the usual variety of hardware for substantial service and ornament.”
After Casper’s death in 1847, the business remained in the family under the partnership of Gomber & Mantz. It continued under a series of ownerships until it was sold to Allen George Quynn in 1867.
For the next 110 years, the business continued as A.G. Quynn & Company. During the 19th and 20th centuries, the business evolved, with the addition of a glass storefront and a warehouse attached to the rear of the building.
The family ownership ended in 1977, when the business was transferred to William and Kathy Anders.
In April 1986, Quynn Hardware Store closed its doors for good.
Much of the building has been renovated to serve its new use. However, there is one subtle hint of the building’s early history. At the top of the east (side) elevation is an old iron hoist, used by generations of the Quynn family to lift goods for storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.