Monday is the last day to apply for the Reese Cleghorn Internship program, which places undergraduate student journalists at newsrooms in Maryland, Delaware or Washington, D.C. — including The Frederick News-Post — for paid summer internships.
To be eligible, students must have completed a college-level course in print journalism and its associated platforms or have the equivalent experience on a college or community publication.
Undergraduates must also be attending a four-year college or university in Maryland, Delaware or Washington, D.C., or be a resident of these two states or the district and be attending a four-year college or university elsewhere.
Those selected for the eight-week internship program will receive at least $3,760 in total compensation. The Reese Cleghorn Internship program is supported by the MDDC Press Foundation and the Delaware Community Foundation.
To learn more about the internship program and application details, email the MDDC Press Foundation at admin@mddcpress.com.
