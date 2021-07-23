A first-of-its kind report released Thursday measures the strength of Frederick County Public Schools’ regulations on student health and wellness.
The 30-page document, known as the “triennial wellness report,” comes as part of a federal push that began in 2010, said Monica Skidmore, a food and nutrition specialist with FCPS. It will be released every three years going forward.
Though the report includes some survey data that indicates how wellness issues are handled in county schools, the report mainly measures the strength and comprehensiveness of FCPS’ written wellness regulation, Skidmore said.
“Our schools might be doing a lot of things really well, but it’s just not really written in the regulation,” Skidmore said. “It’s kind of like when you work in a hospital — if you didn't document it, you didn't do it. If you didn't put it in the chart, it didn't happen.”
Overall, FCPS’ written wellness regulation was rated just above the statewide average when scored on a scale comparing it to a model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its comprehensiveness was rated at a score of 61 compared to Maryland’s 59, while its strength scored a 31 compared to the statewide average of 30.
In addition to that scoring model — which was developed by the federal Department of Agriculture and used across the country — researchers based at the University of Maryland conducted a separate statewide survey aimed at measuring how well individual schools followed their county’s policies.
The survey data for Frederick County showed some schools weren’t fully aware of the county’s regulations and resources, Skidmore said.
And currently, FCPS’ wellness regulation doesn’t explicitly prohibit taking away recess as a punishment, a practice experts say should be avoided. Just over half of the county schools — 53 percent — said they didn’t allow staff to withhold recess.
Skidmore hopes to update the system’s policy as a result of that data, she said, but any changes would have to be approved by the superintendent’s advisory council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.