Being a teacher is demanding work, maybe even more so in a post-COVID environment.
But all of the challenges aren’t enough to deter tens of thousands of people who graduate from college every year with the intention of becoming an educator.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Being a teacher is demanding work, maybe even more so in a post-COVID environment.
But all of the challenges aren’t enough to deter tens of thousands of people who graduate from college every year with the intention of becoming an educator.
In 2020, American colleges and universities conferred more than 85,000 bachelor’s degrees in education. Frederick County Public Schools has almost 3,000 teachers.
No one knows the importance of good teachers more than those who have been in the classroom.
In an effort to inspire and encourage young people to become teachers, Frederick County Retired Teachers Association, now known as Frederick County Retired School Personnel Association (FCRSPA), created a scholarship fund with the Community Foundation in the late 1980s.
The Frederick County Retired School Personnel Association Fund has provided more than $65,000 to local students pursuing degrees in education.
“Because of the county’s need for certified teachers, it was the association’s hope that upon graduating from college, the recipient would return to Frederick County and choose to work in the Frederick County Public School System,” said John “Jack” Tritt, a retired FCPS assistant superintendent of administration and finance and president of FCRSPA in the late 1980s.
“When scholarship recipients graduate and return to work in the Frederick County public school system, the association’s intent and the fund’s purpose are more than fulfilled,” Tritt said.
According to Tritt, the fund was created in 1998 with a major contribution from retired teacher Marion Mercer and additional funds raised from the FCRSPA board of directors, Delta Kappa Gamma and other individual contributions made in memory of deceased members.
In 2006, Dr. Richard and Patricia Petre created a scholarship fund to support Frederick County residents pursuing a degree in teacher education.
Mrs. Petre spent 28 years teaching language arts and serving as a reading specialist in Frederick County.
Dr. Petre worked for eight years as a teacher and reading coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools and worked 26 years with the Maryland State Department of Education, where he ultimately served as assistant deputy state superintendent of schools.
The Frederick County Retired School Personnel Association/Dr. Richard and Patricia Petre Scholarship Fund has provided more than $42,000 in scholarships to individuals studying to be teachers.
Nancy Gordon spent her career working as a reading specialist in Frederick County Public Schools. She retired in 2008. She has remained active with FCRSPA and serves on the Community Foundation’s scholarship committee.
She said those who have worked in education understand all too well how great the need is to have good teachers in our schools.
“I think it’s important as retirees that we work to continue helping the profession. This is one way we can do that, by providing scholarships for those working toward their certification,” Gordon said.
Thanks to these scholarships and others, dozens of Frederick County residents are realizing their dream of becoming a teacher. And those teachers are encouraging and inspiring the youngest among us to chase their own dreams.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.