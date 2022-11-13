When Sekai Chideya was a little girl, she lived in Baltimore, near the lush forests of Leakin Park.
Her mother taught her how to forage for chestnuts in the park, and she grew up eating them, Chideya recalled on Sunday.
Bundled up against the afternoon’s chill, she stood by a blazing bonfire near the entrance of Fox Haven Farm and Learning Center in Jefferson, where she was volunteering at a festival meant to celebrate the nut and educate people about its profuse economic and environmental benefits.
Chideya knows that her childhood experience with chestnuts is rare for people who live in the area. Although a lot of Americans are familiar with the nut from Christmas carols, she said, few would recognize one if it were placed in front of them.
But before the turn of the 20th century, the American chestnut tree dominated wide swaths of forests in the eastern United States.
The tree, a perennial — meaning it survived from growing season to growing season — was incredibly important to the ecosystem, providing a stable food source for insects, birds and people alike.
That changed with the introduction of a deadly pathogen to the ecosystem from Asia. Within half a century, according to The American Chestnut Foundation, Cryphonectria parasitica had made the species functionally extinct. Today, American chestnuts mostly grow as early-successional-stage shrubs.
SilvoCulture, a nonprofit based in Myersville that held its second chestnut roast at Fox Haven on Sunday, wants to change that.
Part of the organization’s goal is returning nut trees to their former place of prominence in the region’s economy, ecosystem and culture.
Chestnut trees are a big part of that mission, considering their longevity — they can live for 200 to 800 years — their profitability — their nuts go for $3 to $16 per pound on the retail market — and how tasty and nutrient-dense their nuts are.
The volunteers and SilvoCulture employees participating in the chestnut roast on Sunday hoped the event would get people excited about the nut.
“It’s really all about exploring, celebrating the chestnut,” said Nicole Robinson, SilvoCulture’s design expert, who helped organize and plan the roast.
The event featured vendors focused on environmental sustainability, talks led by SilvoCulture staff members and chestnut-based food prepared by chefs from the Common Market.
Involving the Common Market, a Frederick-based grocery co-op that partners with sustainable farmers, was an important step in the roast, said SilvoCulture Executive Director Jane Dennison.
“In order to convince farmers and landowners to invest in [chestnut] orchards, they have to know that there’s going to be a market for them,” she said.
As part of the roast, Taylor Roman, an orchardist at Fox Haven, gave a tour of the farm’s orchard, which includes about 20 chestnut trees.
The trees, which are hybrid chestnut trees, rather than purely American chestnut trees, have been at Fox Haven for longer than Roman has. They were planted at the farm by The American Chestnut Foundation alongside hundreds of others, each infected — purposefully — with the blight, Roman said.
Years later, the two dozen chestnut trees in the farm’s orchard are the only ones that survived the pathogen. The foundation regularly visits the orchard to check on the trees, and collects samples from them to grow other blight-resistant trees.
Apart from being an important part of the foundation’s work, the trees are also an important part of the orchard’s ecosystem, Roman said. They produce a bounty of chestnuts that keep the family of wild turkeys that live in the area well fed.
“It’s just a joy having them,” Roman said.
Michael Judd, the technical director of SilvoCulture, who founded the nonprofit with Dennison, was one of the featured speakers at the event on Sunday.
Standing in front of the farm’s barn, holding a thermos, Judd described the domino effect of worldly benefits that follows the planting of a nut tree. That tree will feed humans and wildlife for hundreds of years, he said, and help keep the waterways and airways clean.
“This isn’t even about us. This isn’t about what’s currently going on,” he said. “This is about what’s going to be here for the future.”
Earlier that afternoon, Ben Overbey — a 2-year-old little boy with a dripping nose and bright blue eyes — helped his mother, Jenny Overbey, crack chestnuts to be roasted.
“Ready?” Jenny asked her son, holding his hands around a nutcracker. “Squeeze!”
She opened the nutcracker to show Ben what he had accomplished. His face broke into a big smile.
