The three members of Rock Creek School’s graduating class of 2022 were surrounded by song on Thursday.
Leah Cavenee, Donnegan Marshall and Allison Winkler — each wearing a bright red cap and gown — grinned as the music swelled around them. Dozens of their family members and teachers clapped along with the beat, and some people rose from their seats to dance.
“Think of me, forget me not,” a choir of staff members was singing. “Remember me wherever you go.”
Graduation ceremonies for Rock Creek, which serves students ages 3 to 21 with significant disabilities, are always bittersweet, families and employees said. There’s a palpable joy in the room each year, they said, and a deep sense of accomplishment among the graduates and their caregivers.
Still, it’s hard to say goodbye. Many students start attending the school as toddlers and don’t leave until they’re adults.
“As we have been acquainted with these students and families for years, a deeper, more familial relationship has evolved,” Principal Katie Buckley said. “This is what makes saying goodbye so much more complicated.”
But a deeper sadness permeated Thursday’s ceremony.
In addition to the three graduates in attendance, staff and community members recognized three would-be senior class members who had died during their time at the school. Erin Moberly, Mattheus Park and Samari Ponder were “our stars twinkling from above,” Buckley said.
Parents or former teachers accepted a certificate on the late students’ behalf. Their names were written on the programs, and speakers read them aloud over and over again. Staff members who had worked with Erin, Mattheus or Samari told stories about them.
A few feet from the stage on which the graduates sat, three pictures and a collection of flowers and candles adorned a table covered in black cloth.
“That was hard,” said Melissa Ponder, Samari’s mom, after the ceremony had ended. She wore a black dress and a rectangular pendant that held Samari’s photo.
Seated on a bench down the hall from the school’s cafeteria, within easy earshot of celebratory music and a cacophony of happy voices, Melissa talked about her son.
Doctors predicted Samari would only live five years, Melissa said, but he got 19. They predicted he’d never take a single step, but he learned to walk in the halls of Rock Creek’s old building on Waverley Drive.
Thursday's ceremony was the first at Rock Creek's new building in Walkersville, a state-of-the-art facility Samari didn't get to see.
He was famous around the place affectionately called “The Rock” for silent laughing fits that made his whole body shake, teachers recalled, and for his abiding love of pinwheels.
He died in June 2020.
Melissa still works as a special education instructional assistant at Rock Creek, a job she’s held for years. The school community rallied around her through the loss, she recalled — something it's accustomed to doing, since so many students have complex medical conditions.
"You hear people say, 'Oh, it's like family,'" said Elizabeth List, a longtime teacher at the school and a friend of the Ponders. She visited Melissa's home minutes after Samari's death. "It really is. It really is here. It's pretty amazing."
That's a big part of what makes it so difficult to leave, families of the three graduates said Thursday. Many students will enroll in adult day programs at the Arc of Frederick County, but the transition might be difficult.
After the graduation ceremony, the seniors and their families were invited to a prom on the other side of the school. They danced happily through a room decorated with references to the Disney movie "Encanto."
"She's going to have a real hard time not coming back," said Glenn Winkler, Allison's dad. "We don't talk about it because I don't want her to get upset."
Leah's father, Shawn Cavenee, said his daughter still bursts into giggles when the school bus pulls up each morning. Over the 18 years she spent at the school, her excitement never dwindled.
"I want to find something for her that she loves as much as this," Shawn said.
Pat Marshall, Donnegan's grandmother, said it was "heartbreaking" to say goodbye to The Rock.
She smiled down at Donnegan, who observed the chaotic scene around him from his wheelchair.
"This is the best school in the world," Pat said. "He's learned so much, and he would never have gotten this far without Rock Creek."
