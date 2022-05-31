During the seven years that Danny Thomason was alive, Rock Creek School was crucial to his family, said his mother, Julie.
“Rock Creek School was the one place — other than home — that I knew Danny was cared for, respected, understood and even loved,” Julie Thomason said.
Danny died in 1992. On Tuesday, his memory was celebrated at the new Rock Creek building in Walkersville.
Families, students and staff members gathered there to rededicate a memorial garden honoring members of the school community who have died.
The garden was an important part of the old school on Waverly Drive, said Rock Creek Principal Katie Buckley. It was important that it followed the community to its new facility, which opened its doors in August 2021.
Rock Creek serves Frederick County Public Schools students with significant disabilities.
Volunteers and students from FCPS’ Career and Technology Center moved the memorial bricks, etched with names and dates, from Frederick out to Walkersville. They laid them out, surrounded by plants, benches and walking paths.
Families of the students who had died laid flowers at the new garden Tuesday morning, embracing one another in the stifling heat.
“It was a labor of love,” Buckley said. “It’s just a reminder of how close we are as a Rock Creek School family.”
There are 115 bricks in the garden, which Rock Creek employees first established in the 1990s.
Julie Thomason told that story at Tuesday’s ceremony.
Doris Remsberg, then-principal of Rock Creek, called Thomason the night that Danny died. Remsberg wanted to dedicate the school’s brand-new playground to Danny, she said.
Remsberg had spent years raising the $25,000 necessary to make the playground a reality. It was accessible to children of all abilities, and it was something Rock Creek sorely needed.
When Remsberg called the Thomason house that night, Thomason argued that since Remsberg was retiring that year and had seen the playground through, it should be dedicated to her.
But Remsburg wouldn’t hear of it.
Rock Creek dedicated the playground to Danny in 1993. As the years wore on, employees added a garden, winding paths and bricks to honor other students or teachers who died. Eventually, it became a cherished part of the school.
“I think of the memorial garden not as a sad reminder,” said Thomason, who has worked as a nurse at the school since 2003, “but rather as a place to recall the special gifts each student shared.”
At the new garden, most of the inscribed bricks are spaced a few feet apart. But Samari Ponder’s and Erin Moberly’s are touching, one next to the other.
Erin died in 2019, six months before Samari died in 2020. The two grew up together and were close friends, said Samari’s mother, Melissa Ponder. It meant a lot to both families that their memorial bricks could be as close as their children were, Ponder said Tuesday.
Like Thomason, Ponder said Rock Creek was a place of joy for her son. Samari was nonverbal, but he came home from school with a big grin every day.
"I knew I could trust the staff with my child," Ponder said through tears as she addressed the crowd at Tuesday's ceremony. "And I just can't express enough what a wonderful feeling that was."
