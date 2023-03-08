Following an energetic debate Wednesday, the Frederick County Board of Education moved to advance a policy amendment that spells out exceptions for former members seeking a job in the school district.
Currently, board policy says that outgoing board members must wait a year before taking a job in the school district.
Board members voted 4-3 Wednesday to preliminarily approve the amendment, which will have to come back for final approval.
The amendment would allow the board to evaluate case-by-case exceptions to the rule, so long as the rationale of a job-seeking member is publicly disclosed and any concerns of conflict of interest are addressed.
An advisory opinion from an ethics panel would also be provided to the board before any decision is made, and the policy is predicated by a "compelling need," which board members said could be, for example, a teacher shortage.
Board President Sue Johnson, Vice President Dean Rose and members Karen Yoho and Rae Gallagher voted to preliminarily approve the amendment.
Members Jason Johnson, David Bass and Nancy Allen all voted against it.
His colleagues denied his request, and advised him to approach the board's policy committee if he thought the one-year rule was unfair. Mason later announced he had taken a teaching job in Montgomery County Public Schools.
Board members alluded to Mason's exemption request on Wednesday, but didn't specifically mention it.
Allen began the discussion of the amendment by asking how many other exceptions the board has encountered before the "known instance."
Allen, Johnson and Bass were skeptical of the amendment in their comments.
Their opposition was centered on abiding by the policy's existing language, saying it's there for a reason and it maintains the integrity of the board.
Bass cited a separate policy that instructs members to avoid being placed in a conflict of interest.
Johnson said serving as a board member comes with a sacrifice.
"I think it puts us in a position ... where we show integrity," he said. "It's not saying you're barred, for instance. There's a time period of cooling off, and I respect the language."
Johnson also said that, despite the advisory opinion from the ethics panel, it is still up to board members to decide on an exception.
Members sympathetic to the proposed amendment said the current policy prevents board members from serving their community.
Rose said that, for example, if he wanted to return to coaching after serving on the board, he would be disappointed in the policy delaying him from doing so.
"I don't see where that's a conflict," Rose said. "I don't see where that's an issue. I'm well aware that we're one of the very few districts in the state of Maryland that even have this language."
Two members who ultimately voted in favor of a second reading, Gallagher and Yoho, towed a middle ground in their comments.
Yoho said she had confidence in the ethics panel to provide directional advice and she was willing to compromise with the amendment's current language, if all members could agree on it.
Similarly, Gallagher said she had no strong feeling about the amendment and it was a good compromise.
Both said that if members left the board, a one-year employment gap would be more like two years due to the hiring schedule.
The board also discussed whether advice from the ethics panel truly separates members from any perceived conflict of interest, because it is ultimately the board's decision to provide an exception, not the panel's.
Rose said anyone who would act in opposition to the panel's recommendations would be doing so publicly, and that in itself would be a conflict-mitigating factor.
Allen, however, said that whenever an ethics panel is involved, there is some conflict of interest present.
“If [the policy] affects every employee, there is no conflict,” she said.
The amendment should be approved.
The current language is unnecessarily restrictive.
