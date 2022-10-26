The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday agreed to move forward with a proposal to conduct virtual instruction on up to three inclement weather days per year, but said it would not make anything official before gathering more feedback from the community.
District officials say the virtual days would help the district adapt in the event of an extended closure due to major weather events such as a blizzard or flood. The instruction would be asynchronous, meaning students would be able to choose when to complete their assignments.
There are five school days currently built into Frederick County Public Schools’ calendar. If the district uses none of them, students will end the year five days earlier than planned. But if it uses more than five, officials will tack days on to the end of the year, meaning students get a later start to their summer vacations.
Jamie Aliveto, FCPS’ director of system accountability and school administration, and Kevin Cuppett, its executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation, presented the district’s preliminary plan to board members during their Wednesday afternoon work session.
“We feel like this is a just-right plan for us,” Aliveto said.
The board agreed to submit the plan to the Maryland State Department of Education for approval, but members said they wouldn’t take a final vote on it until they discussed it in more detail at a future evening meeting, where members of the public could weigh in.
FCPS sent out a Google Form last week asking for the community’s feedback on the proposal, which outlines how students would receive their assignments, how attendance would be taken, how employees would work and more. Nearly 2,300 people responded, Aliveto and Cuppett said Wednesday.
Of those, about two-thirds — 1,512 — supported the idea, Cuppett said. The other 760 were opposed.
Those who were opposed mainly fell into two camps, Aliveto said: Some didn’t like the idea of infringing on the tradition of snow days, while others said they’d resist the district embracing anything that resembled pandemic-era virtual learning.
Board member Liz Barrett said district leaders should improve its messaging around the idea so families can more easily understand the proposal. She also suggested they avoid using the word “asynchronous,” saying some might not understand it or immediately associate it with the coronavirus.
“We need to be careful about that,” Barrett said.
Under the plan — which Aliveto and Cuppett said would ideally be implemented in cases where the district had ample warning about inclement weather — kindergarteners, first graders and second graders would receive hard copies of their assignments. Third through 12th graders would be sent home with devices they could use to access online instruction.
All students, regardless of grade level, would have the option to complete their work on paper. And teachers would be flexible in allowing students extra days to make up their work if they were unable to complete it.
Keith Harris, the district’s executive director of accelerating achievement and equity, said schools would have specialized plans for accommodating students with disabilities and English learners.
Aliveto and Cuppett said the plan would allow for continuity in students’ instruction, which is often less effective when tacked onto the final days of the school year.
Barrett suggested the district consider always closing schools for the first significant snowfall of the year.
“It’s probably as much a part of community culture as Fair Day around here,” Barrett said. “Like, give the kids a snow day. Give everybody a snow day.”
Member Karen Yoho said she’s heard from FCPS families who used to live in areas where virtual snow-day instruction was common. She emphasized the need for more community engagement on the idea.
“After that, I would be willing to give it a try,” she said.
