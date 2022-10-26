FCPS School Central Office Building
The Frederick County Public Schools central office building.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday agreed to move forward with a proposal to conduct virtual instruction on up to three inclement weather days per year, but said it would not make anything official before gathering more feedback from the community.

District officials say the virtual days would help the district adapt in the event of an extended closure due to major weather events such as a blizzard or flood. The instruction would be asynchronous, meaning students would be able to choose when to complete their assignments.

