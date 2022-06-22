The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday gave final approval to its $822 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
The spending plan represents an increase of $57 million over fiscal year 2022, or about 7.5%.
The board's unanimous vote caps off a months-long budget process that, for the third year in a row, was made more complicated by coronavirus-related funding considerations.
The district's fiscal 2022 budget was much higher than the amount that then-Superintendent Terry Alban had requested due to an influx of pandemic relief funding. That money has now been spent or dedicated, FCPS Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh said.
Interim FCPS Superintendent Mike Markoe introduced a draft budget totaling $836 million at the beginning of this year's budget cycle, highlighting efforts to address staff retention and improvements to special education.
Board members later added on to Markoe's spending plan, and the budget request they ultimately sent to County Executive Jan Gardner totaled $852 million.
“The budgets that we’ve requested in the past were not what we needed, but what we could expect,” school board President Brad Young told the News-Post earlier this year. “People have asked us to be more realistic.”
In her own budget, Gardner gave the school board about $33 million more for the coming fiscal year than for this fiscal year — a steep increase, but less than what the board requested.
So board members spent May and June trimming their original spending plan by about $8 million, arriving at a balanced budget at their most recent meeting.
The board also passed separate budgets for its various funding areas, approving $63.7 million for its capital budget, $16.3 million for the Food and Nutrition Services department, $132.6 million for its self-insurance fund and $600,000 for the Artificial Turf Fund.
Community members can view more detailed budget information at fcps.org/budget.
