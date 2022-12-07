The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a $145,000 contract with a Boston-based consulting firm that will audit the district's special education programs.
Public Consulting Group (PCG), which focuses on public-sector organizations in health, human services and education, will be required to turn in final results of its audit by March 31, 2023.
The district asked the firm to "review and identify a proper organizational structure, identify staffing services required to support the program, identify any software packages that will assist with management and staffing, suggestions on efficient delivery of services to students, suggestions on improving the coordination of activities and services, and identify specific strategies to increase effectiveness of services."
An independent special education audit was the top recommendation of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, which formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that revealed FCPS was misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Board member David Bass asked Frederick County Public Schools Special Education Directors Linda Chambers and Troy Keller on Wednesday whether they were concerned that the company is headquartered so far away.
Chambers and Keller said they were not. PCG has conducted 19 special education audits in 14 states over the past seven years, Chambers said, and can work with FCPS in person and remotely.
The company has worked in nearby jurisdictions like Baltimore and Prince William County, Virginia, Chambers added.
Out of the four companies that submitted bids, PCG had the most experience reviewing special education programs, Chambers said.
The auditors will meet with teachers, students, support employees, the Blue Ribbon Task Force, the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee and others, Keller said.
The district will use American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the audit. The special education department has been overseeing a pot of money that was earmarked by the state for special education purposes, and it has to be spent by June 30, Chambers said Wednesday.
"The stars aligned," Chambers said.
