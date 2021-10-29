Ten months after Gov. Thomas Johnson High School students launched a GoFundMe to replace their letterboard sign with an electronic marquee, the county Board of Education approved the project this week.
The students’ initial GoFundMe — launched in January — raised nearly $14,000 in about two months toward the sign, which Frederick County Public Schools estimates will cost about $31,000 in total.
After a series of subsequent fundraisers, by June, the community had secured the necessary amount, according to Facebook posts from student fundraising groups.
The bricks for the marquee are being donated by Frederick Brick Works, according to the school board, and community members are seeking a contractor to perform the masonry work as a donation.
While the school board recommended approval of the sign, it gave “the explicit direction that FCPS will not be expected [to] perpetually maintain, or replace, this sign with an equivalent version.”
“The intent of the project is commendable, but the type of sign and its manner of installation is beyond what FCPS would provide when the existing sign fails,” school board documents read.
TJ students had long advocated for replacing the sign with something more modern. Cooper Gurrie, who was a senior at the school earlier this year when the fundraiser was launched, told the News-Post in February that it could help TJ stay “up-to-date technologically.”
“It takes the whole community to raise something like this,” Gurrie said.
