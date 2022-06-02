A Frederick County Board of Education candidate said she checked out all of the books from an LGBT pride month display at the Brunswick Public Library to make the library a “safe place for children.”
Heather Fletcher checked out the roughly 20 books on Tuesday so that other patrons would not be able to read them, she told the News-Post on Thursday. She said she also took a cup of pins with pronouns — often used as a sign of gender identity — printed on them.
Fletcher said she was “disturbed” by the display and worried it would prompt “age-inappropriate” questions from young children. She said she didn’t want her three children to see the word “queer” on a book and that she removed the items after trying, unsuccessfully, to convince the staff to move the books out of the main lobby area.
“This has nothing to do with the gay community,” Fletcher said. “It has to do with the preservation of innocence.”
Fletcher on Thursday said she had not yet returned the books, but she planned to do so. She said she wasn’t sure if she would return the pins and that she would no longer patronize any county libraries.
Frederick County Public Libraries spokesperson Samantha Jones said that after Fletcher checked out those books, employees at the Brunswick branch reconfigured the display.
There is no limit on the number of books a patron can check out at once, Jones said, and in theory, Fletcher could renew the books she checked up to 10 times.
“We support the rights of all library customers and program participants to form their own opinions of books or collections,” Jones said.
The display aims to “raise awareness of diverse experience and perspectives,” Jones added.
Fletcher spoke during the public comment portion of FCPL’s Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday evening. Jones said Fletcher used part of her time to complain that taxpayer money should not have been used to purchase the pronoun pins.
“Those were not actually created with any public funds,” Jones told the News-Post on Thursday. “All of our libraries have ‘Friends of the Library’ groups that support them, and items like that always come from those. So, it is not taxpayer money going toward things like that.”
Kris Fair, director of the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit The Frederick Center, said he sat down recently with Fletcher and other conservative school board candidates.
The conversation came in the wake of several tense Frederick County Board of Education meetings at which Fletcher and others expressed anger over updated elementary health curriculum guidelines that include references to sexual orientation and gender identity.
Fair, his colleagues and the school board candidates reached common understanding on several points, he said, including that all were opposed to “sexualizing children,” something the candidates had argued would happen as a result of the curriculum guidelines. But on Thursday, Fair said he didn’t understand Fletcher’s argument that the availability of books about gay people endangered children.
“I truly struggle with that statement,” Fair said. “I’ll remain perplexed on it, I think, for the rest of my life.”{/div}
(17) comments
I admire Kris Fair very much for meeting with these people.
Maybe Ms Fletcher will start buying all the guns so nobody will use them?
Did Ms. Fletcher also take away everyone’s Phones and Computers so they couldn’t access the Internet where they can type a word or two into their browser and see a lot more than they can find in a Library. These people make no sense to me, don’t they remember being kids?
Yeah don’t vote for delusional thinkers, like Ms. Fletcher. Remember you get what you vote for…
Vote for reasonable rational thinkers like Kris Fair…..and you will get reasonable rationale policies.
These people are absolutely NUTS! Bob Lewis
This is so ludicrous it sounds like a story out of The Onion! Is Ms. Fletcher quite sure she got ALL the books she disagrees with out of the library? Maybe she should spend some time browsing the aisles. What about books on climate change, for instance? Or racism? Maybe she should bring a pickup truck to the library and fill it full of all the books that contain information that she doesn't want her children to see. But yes, it's good to know who not to vote for!
Probably the only book left in the library would be the Bible…
Not even that would hold up because it has too much sex in it. Seriously though, the real reason she checked out the books and then made a statement to the FNP was to make LGBTQ people feel like they aren’t part of the community, which they certainly are. She’s quite the representative of the great replacement theory, the us vs the other, Well. Good that she made a stink, because she reveals herself as another biased candidate who I can strike off the list.
If she doesn’t return the pins, then she is guilty of theft. Is that a lesson we want our children to learn—if you don’t like something, steal it? Even if public money were used to purchase the pins, that doesn’t give her the right to take them. I agree with others—one more candidate I won’t vote for.
"Look kids! Theft is OK as long as you justify it with fringe religious beliefs."
If she doesn`t return them I`m sure we will find them to have been burned.
Does this bozo have a problem with books that feature murder as a subject?
Lots of those to check out Heather. Maybe you can make a list of books for the rest of us that meet your approval.
The audacity of this woman, what’s next, book burning?
The article also lets us know who to support and vote for. Kris Fair is a candidate for the MD House of Delegates, District 3A. I really admire his work at the Frederick Center and that he sat down with the Board of Ed candidates to promote some understanding. He is a peacemaker.
Pretty sad stunt.
Thanks for letting us know for whom not to vote.
Same here. 👍 MrSniper!
👍👍👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.