Candidates in the crowded race for four seats on the Frederick County Board of Education have reported more than $30,000 in campaign contributions, a figure that dwarfs spring fundraising totals from previous years.
Contributions to seven self-described conservative candidates account for about 60% of the $30,364 in total fundraising so far this cycle, while an eighth conservative candidate has said she did not raise any money.
Campaign spending has jumped significantly, too: After the first two campaign finance reporting deadlines, candidates have reported spending more than $13,000 — up from $9,940 after two reports in 2020 and $1,700 after two reports in 2018.
The Education Not Indoctrination slate — a group of four conservative candidates raising and spending money as a group— has the highest reported totals. The slate raised $9,382 between early August, when it was established, and Jan. 12. About $4,300 of that came from the candidates themselves or others in their households.
The slate includes Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose.
Frederick County Conservative Club President Fred Propheter donated $100 to the slate, and Stephen Barrett, a Republican running to represent Maryland’s 4th District in the state Senate, donated $500, according to campaign finance reports.
The slate spent $3,328 between August and January, mostly on yard signs, brochures and other campaign materials, the reports show.
Candidate Dean Rose — who is not related to Cindy Rose — had the second-highest fundraising total at $6,150. Reports show Dean Rose contributed $500. He reported spending $2,339 so far.
Some reports are for candidates or groups who, like the slate, were registered with the Maryland State Board of Elections in 2021.
Those reports show the money raised and spent for the calendar year leading up to Jan. 12, 2022. Those candidates weren’t required to file a separate report on their spring finances.
But data for those who didn’t enter the race until later — such as Dean Rose, who filed Jan. 20 — represent the money they raised and spent until April 12.
This year’s field of 16 candidates vying for four seats is considerably larger than in years past.
Seven people were on the primary ballot in 2020, 12 ran in 2018 and eight ran in 2016.
Led by the slate, off-year fundraising — the value of contributions to school board candidates made in a calendar year without a school board election — totaled more than $17,000 in 2021. The total was less than $3,000 in 2020 and just $100 in 2018.
The numbers reflect a spike in interest in school board elections, not just among those who chose to run, but among constituents who are donating.
April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves and Tiffany Noble, three conservative candidates who have publicly allied with one another but are not raising or spending money together, raised a combined total of $8,421.
Contributions to Nieves totaled $4,780, while Montgomery raised $2,263 and Noble raised $1,378. Almost $900 of Noble’s campaign funding consists of loans from herself and a person who shares her home address.
Candidate Rae Gallagher raised $686 in 2021. Gallagher ran an unsuccessful school board campaign in 2020 and, like Dean Rose, received one of the Frederick County Teachers Association’s four endorsements this year. Candidates Karen Yoho and Ysela Bravo also received FCTA’s endorsement.
Yoho, an incumbent elected in 2018, reported raising $522 in 2021.
Liz Barrett, the other incumbent in the race, filed an affidavit stating that the combined value of her fundraising and expenditures so far this year is less than $1,000.
Two candidates, David Brooks and Bravo, had not filed their campaign finance reports with the State Board of Elections as of Thursday evening. The Frederick News-Post’s estimate of aggregate fundraising so far this election cycle includes Brooks’ and Bravo’s self-reported figures.
Brooks told the News-Post he’d raised $2,200 so far and spent $96. Bravo said she’d raised $3,000 and spent $1,400.
Nieves spent the second-most after the slate, reporting $2,818 in expenditures. Like the slate, she received contributions from conservatives in the county, including Propheter, Del. Dan Cox and state Sen. Michael Hough.
Dean Rose, who has spent the third-most of any candidate or group, received $500 from Frederick philanthropist George Delaplaine Jr. and $200 from Jack Dale, who was superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools from 1996 to 2004.
The primary election is July 19, and early voting begins July 7. Seats currently held by Yoho, Barrett, board President Brad Young and former board President Jay Mason are on the ballot.
At least two new faces will join the school board after the November general election. Young is running for an at-large seat on the County Council and Mason is running for state Senate.
Voters can select up to four school board candidates on their primary ballots. Eight people will advance to the general election.
