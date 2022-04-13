Frederick County Board of Education officials will delay an upcoming meeting on curriculum changes by two weeks as they anticipate an unusually high amount of public comment.
The committee had been set to meet Wednesday morning. But the board has a tight schedule that day, said its president, Brad Young, and public comment would need to be cut off after 30 minutes — the standard procedure for all school board and committee meetings.
When the 30-minute threshold was enforced at a meeting of the board’s Family Life Advisory Committee last week, attendees who were angry about potential changes to the district’s health curriculum began shouting down officials. The meeting then descended into chaos, with parents and candidates for local office demanding more time to make themselves heard.
Board members are preparing for many of those same attendees to speak out at the next Curriculum and Instruction Committee meeting, even though the health curriculum that upset them won’t be on the agenda. This time, they’ll be providing unlimited time for public comment.
“We’ll stay there all night if we have to,” said Board Member Karen Yoho.
The curriculum changes in question came from the state Education Department, which updated its guidelines in 2019 in an effort to make health lessons more inclusive.
The guidelines said, “Maryland family life and human sexuality instruction shall represent all students regardless of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.”
Parents at last week’s Family Life Advisory Committee meeting argued the changes were age-inappropriate and had been approved without sufficient community involvement. Many used profanities or invoked the Bible during their comments and some hurled personal attacks at the volunteers who run the committee.
The next Curriculum and Instruction Committee meeting will be held 4 p.m. April 27. Officials will present on how state guidelines get translated into district lesson plans, Yoho said. Time for public comment will come after.
Board members are still set to gather Wednesday night for their regularly scheduled meeting. The health curriculum isn’t on the agenda that night either, but a host of conservative candidates for the upcoming school board elections are encouraging their supporters to attend and speak out against it.
