The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday heard a presentation on the district’s efforts to deter and investigate the use of racial slurs during athletic events.
Frederick County Public Schools School Management Director Daniel Lippy and Athletic Director Kevin Kendro addressed the board on the issue. According to Kendro, the system has investigated 14 incidents regarding racial slurs at athletic competitions since 2017.
An accusation of use of a racial slur — regardless of whether it’s confirmed or the offending athlete was identified — requires officials to temporarily stop the competition, according to FCPS policy.
Board member Sue Johnson pushed back on the system’s numbers. Though Kendro said only one incident had been tallied last year, Johnson said she was aware of two. Kendro acknowledged he could be mistaken.
“I’d like to get accurate data,” Johnson said. Her colleague, David Bass, suggested that data be continually published for the public to see.
School principals are responsible for investigating after the contest is over, Kendro and Lippy said. That can involve collecting witness statements, conducting interviews and offering support to the victim or educational outreach to the perpetrator.
There’s no standardized punishment for offenders, Lippy said. Instead, consequences vary depending on the student and situation.
FCPS can’t share details of any punishment with the public or the people affected by the incident, he added.
“Often, the victim and others who have heard about the situations want to know the consequences that an offender might receive,” Lippy said. “The level of transparency that is sometimes desired violates the confidentiality of the process.”
If the district can substantiate the accusation and identify the athlete who used a slur, the player is suspended for the next three contests, according to the policy. If they offend again, they’re dismissed from the team.
Board president Jay Mason expressed concern that the system was unable to respond if the incident was unconfirmed or the perpetrator wasn’t able to be identified.
“If something’s whispered, no one’s gonna hear it,” he said. “Does that mean it didn’t happen?”
Lippy, though, said FCPS would respond by providing education on cultural competency and sensitivity to the entire team in question.
“It’s not that we don’t address it, we just address it in a different way,” he said.
Superintendent Terry Alban said the educational elements of the policy were as important as the disciplinary ones.
“Our goal, once again, is to try and change the behavior,” Alban said. “And discipline alone doesn’t always do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.