More than three years after deciding to phase out student support workers in favor of mental health professionals, the Frederick County Board of Education has decided that current staff can stay in the role without obtaining any additional certifications.
The move, decided during a recent school board meeting, means that about a half-dozen staffers across Frederick County Public Schools — many of whom are close to retirement and have been with the district for years — can stay the course until they’re ready to stop working altogether.
Board president Brad Young said the plan to transition student support workers — who serve a “jack-of-all-trades” role, mentoring students with behavioral issues, working with school resource officers and sometimes coaching athletic teams — arose in 2018 because officials wanted to increase the number of certified mental health staffers across FCPS but didn’t have the money to fund new positions. So instead, Young said, the board decided to convert an existing role.
“We were just in a bind,” Young said.
The board’s plan stipulated that all student support workers would need to enroll in a counseling master’s program or an equivalent certification program by the end of the 2018-19 school year in order to keep their jobs. They’d have to pay for it themselves.
Their other options were to transition to a different role in FCPS or seek employment elsewhere. There were 16 student support workers across the district at the start of the 2017-18 school year, according to previous News-Post reporting.
Some chose to take other support roles in FCPS or left the system entirely. Now, Young said, there are six or seven left without the required certifications.
The issue has caused frustration among some in the community who have argued it was unfair to ask student support workers to jump through hoops to keep their jobs.
State Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties), for one, has been vocal in his opposition to the idea. A Brunswick resident, he repeatedly told the board about Roger Dawson, a student support worker at Brunswick High School. Hough described Dawson — a baseball coach with over 30 years of experience at the school — as a “critical resource” who was “beloved by both students and parents.”
“In a lot of ways,” Hough said, “I’m speaking out not just as a senator, but as a parent with kids in that school system.”
In a letter to the school board sent last summer, Hough wrote that expanding mental health resources shouldn’t come at the cost of Dawson’s job.
“FCPS should be able to bring on mental health professionals in addition to keeping dedicated support staffers like Mr. Dawson,” he wrote.
The board’s decision to “grandfather in” the remaining support workers is a recognition of the valuable role they play in their schools, Young said.
“These people are very embedded in their schools. They know the students, they know the communities,” Young said. “You have people that think that if you stick a psychologist in there, they’re going to be in their office, they’re not going to really know what’s going on.”
Newly hired support staffers will still be required to obtain counseling certificates, Young said.
Hough said he was glad to see the board backtrack on the issue.
“I've been critical of the board of dd on other things, but I gotta give credit where credit's due,” he said.
They're suddenly good enough to stay when you're short staffed. Interesting how that works.
