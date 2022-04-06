Frederick County Board of Education members rebuked those who incited disorder at a committee meeting on health curriculum Tuesday evening, writing in a statement they “will not tolerate abusive or threatening language or action.”
The message came about 24 hours after a tumultuous committee meeting at which about 100 people protested state-mandated updates to elementary health education. The meeting ended after 90 minutes of shouting, and committee members made no progress on their substantive agenda items.
Attendees took issue with guidelines saying that “human sexuality instruction shall represent all students regardless of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.” Some of their comments were laced with profanity and personal attacks.
“Our children are watching,” the board statement read, “and our children and community are too important for Frederick County to detour from our caring and respectful nature when discussing issues.”
Board president Brad Young said he was followed when he left the meeting. A driver waited in the parking lot and ran a red light to tail him as he drove off, he said. They followed him for about eight blocks before speeding away.
Some members of the Family Life Advisory Committee, which is run by volunteers, requested Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies escort them through the parking lot.
“I have been at some very volatile meetings over the years,” Young wrote in a Facebook page a few hours after the meeting ended, “but none like tonight.”
The board’s statement also attempted to clarify how the state’s curriculum updates would move forward through Frederick County Public Schools. What the state wrote is a framework, but local school systems are in charge of translating that framework into units and lessons.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, school staff again attempted to explain that young children would not be getting specific lessons on gender identity or sexual orientation. FCPS’ executive director of curriculum and instruction, Kevin Cuppett, said students would discuss things like families that may look different than their own and the importance of respecting people regardless of their appearance.
Staff will spend the next six to eight months developing a curriculum that approaches the framework topics in an age-appropriate way, Kevin said.
“Once [a] new curriculum is developed and supporting materials are identified, staff send out a Find-out-First announcement,” the statement read. “Then the curriculum materials are offered for public display and review. The public is welcome to review the specific materials of instruction and to, again, provide feedback.”
School board candidates who had encouraged attendance at Tuesday’s meeting stood by their conduct in social media posts on Wednesday. The four members of the conservative “Education Not Indoctrination” slate wrote in a combined press release that they “make no apologies about their participation in last night’s heated discussions.”
Tiffany Noble, a candidate who co-signed the release shared most widely ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, wrote on Facebook that she was “not against the LGBTQIA+ community.”
“I know there were a few people there tonight that had that in mind and a young girl left crying because she was scared,” Noble wrote. “While we did nothing to make her feel like that, except that we got loud, we do not want to give the impression that we are not sensitive to those people.”
Dan Cox, a Republican candidate for governor and a state delegate representing Frederick County, accused Young and other board members of approving a “pedophile-grooming curriculum” in a Facebook post. He said they had “chosen a path of confusion — misleading children for potential chemical castration and sexualized grooming.”
Many speakers at Tuesday's meeting drew similarly false and inflammatory equivalencies between the curriculum guidelines and pedophilia.
Young, meanwhile, said he was bracing for more of the same rhetoric over the coming election cycle.
“Get used to it for the rest of this year,” he said.
