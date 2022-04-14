The Frederick County Board of Education began the process of surveying school staff on diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces on Wednesday.
The seven board members voted unanimously to pursue the project at their work session. Next, they’ll solicit contract bids for an outside consultant to distribute a survey to Frederick County Public Schools’ roughly 8,000 employees.
“There have been some very disturbing stories that I’ve heard lately,” said board member Jay Mason, who brought the motion forward. “We need to figure out where we are as a school system and where we want to go.”
In the wake of threatening anti-Black images posted by eighth graders at Middletown Middle School last month, current and former FCPS students have spoken out about racism they’ve experienced at school. Gathering staff members’ perspectives is one way the board can address that issue, Mason said.
“We need to do more for our students,” Mason said.
Mason and the board directed FCPS Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe to “look within existing funds” to pay for the survey.
“It’s not going to be cheap,” Mason acknowledged.
The district completes “climate” surveys annually, but they don’t focus specifically on issues of diversity and inclusion, said spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips. The climate survey will help gauge whether people feel safe within FCPS.
Board member Liz Barrett said the data the survey yields will be especially important as the district prepares to hire a new superintendent.
“As we look to a new school year and we look to a new superintendent in Frederick County, having this information in that person’s hands as part of an action plan and a starting place will be essential,” Barrett said.
