In an effort to hold onto staffers who may be considering leaving before the end of this school year, the Frederick County Board of Education is offering $1,300 retention bonuses.
The bonuses will go to all employees — full-time, part-time, benefited and nonbenefited — who stay with Frederick County Public Schools through the end of the year. $600 of each bonus is coming from the school board’s budget, said President Brad Young, and $500 will come from County Executive Jan Gardner’s section of the county budget.
“We’re super thankful that the county executive recognized the need to give our employees more than we had the ability of doing,” Young said.
The bonuses are a product of several months of negotiations between the board and the three unions that represent FCPS employees, said Frederick County Teachers Association President Missy Dirks.
The final decision was welcome news, Dirks said, though she wishes the terms could have been worked out sooner.
“We hope that this helps employees feel, collectively, that they are valued by their associations and their employer,” Dirks said, “and that it does help us retain some people who maybe were thinking of leaving mid-year.”
Each worker who leaves the system causes a “ripple effect” throughout multiple schools, Dirks said — a phenomenon that’s become all too common in recent months.
Since this school year began, FCPS has been dealing with shortages across nearly all fields, from teachers to bus drivers to food service workers and more.
FCTA has already begun negotiations for next year’s contract, Dirks added. With FCPS ranking near the bottom in statewide teacher pay, Dirks has said that boosting salaries will be an important component of recruiting educators and convincing them to stay.
“Real salary increases are much more important than retention incentives,” Dirks said. “But in times like this, where staffing is so short, we want to try to do everything we can to make people feel valued and give them a reason to continue working here.”
I have heard from a friend that T. Rowe Price is offering $5000 to employees to stick around thru April.
How about $1,300 to anyone who pays re tax & promises not to move before the end of the year?
I’m confused. A $1300.00 bonus, with $1100.00 covered between the school board and the county. Does this mean they actually get $1100 before they pay taxes? If not, where does the other $200 come from?
The new math? Lol. Or math is not Brad Young’s strong point. I was wondering the same.
I guess they must be flush with cash on hand and won't be asking for a budget increase. [lol][lol]
