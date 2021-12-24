The Frederick County Board of Education is seeking 20 community members to serve on its Citizens Advisory Council.
The council hasn’t been active in recent years, said board president Brad Young.
“It’s been kind of stagnant, so we’re just kind of reconstituting it,” Young said. “We’re trying to re-energize it.”
Two community members will represent each high school feeder pattern, according to a board news release. Each of the 10 districts will have an elementary and a secondary representative.
The council reports directly to the board and “serves as a channel for public concerns, advice and information,” according to board policy documents.
Members of the council may seek ideas from the public, gauge public opinion and prepare information for presentations to the board.
"Public schools are strengthened when communities are actively engaged in the education process," the board’s policy statement reads.
Applicants must provide a resume and a letter of recommendation. The representatives should come at the recommendation of an applicant’s parent teacher organization or principal, the release said.
Applications are due Jan. 10. Download the application information at fcps.org/boe/citizens-advisory-council.
