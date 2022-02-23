The Frederick County Board of Education is asking for community feedback as they prepare to search for the school system’s next superintendent.
A link to a survey about the role is available on the district’s website. It asks respondents whether they agree with statements like “The District is heading in the right direction,” “facilities are well-maintained” and more.
Respondents can also choose their priorities from a list of traits they’d like to see in the next leader.
The school board has contracted with executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates. According to a timeline on the district’s website, the board is aiming to have a candidate slate by April 6, conduct first interviews between April 7 and 9, and conduct final interviews between April 12 and 14.
More information is available at fcps.org/boe/superintendent-search.
