The Frederick County Board of Education needs community members to fill vacancies on its Family Life Advisory Committee.
The committee examines all instructional materials”presented in Frederick County Public Schools’ health education programs and makes recommendations to curriculum specialists, according to an FCPS news release. Members serve two-year terms, which will span from September 2021 to August 2023.
The current vacancies are for community members from the Catoctin, Frederick, Linganore, Oakdale and Tuscarora feeder areas. Representatives can be reappointed for up to two additional two-year terms, totaling six years.
To apply, send a letter of interest to boe.committees@fcps.org. You will then be forwarded an application for completion. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 27.
For more information about any vacancies, contact Kathryn Fostik, executive assistant to the board, at 301-696-6917 or kathryn.fostik@fcps.org.
