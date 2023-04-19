The Frederick County Board of Education voted 5-2 on Wednesday to set Aug. 21 as the first day of the 2024-25 school year.
The Frederick County Board of Education voted 5-2 on Wednesday to set Aug. 21 as the first day of the 2024-25 school year.
Board members chose that date over two earlier options — Aug. 14 and Aug. 19.
Before the vote, Kevin Cuppett — Frederick County Public Schools' executive director of curriculum, instruction and innovation — told board members about the results of a community survey on the three possible start dates.
More than 8,000 people responded to the survey, Cuppett said. Most — 67% — were parents or guardians. About a quarter were staff members.
Of the respondents, about 59% preferred the Aug. 21 start date, Cuppett said. The remaining 41% of respondents were nearly evenly split between the other two options, with Aug. 19 slightly more popular.
About 5% of respondents said they didn't like any of the calendar options, Cuppett said.
A "prevailing theme" among comments on the survey was a desire to see the school year begin after Labor Day, he added. In 2024, Labor Day is on Sept. 2.
In weighing their three options, board members discussed factors like starting the school year on a Monday versus a Wednesday, relative consistency in the start date from year to year, and when to hold parent-teacher conferences on each calendar.
Board member David Bass asked Cuppett how much weight the school board historically gave to the public's opinion on the school year start date.
Cuppett said he couldn't speak to how the board had made its decisions before.
Board President Sue Johnson recalled the intense reaction the board received when it proposed an Aug. 9 start date.
Vice President Dean Rose said community feedback seemed more measured this time.
Bass and member Nancy Allen voted against the calendar plan. The other five board members — Rose, Sue Johnson, Rae Gallagher, Jason Johnson and Karen Yoho — voted for it.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
