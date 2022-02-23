The Frederick County Board of Education finalized its budget request Wednesday, sending it off to County Executive Jan Gardner.
The school board is requesting $48 million more from Gardner’s administration than it received last year. Its complete fiscal 2023 spending plan — which will include revenues from the state and federal governments — totals $852,215,030.
If Gardner were to fully fund the district’s request, it would mark a sharp increase from her past education investment. Between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, the county’s allocation increased by roughly $21 million.
Since the beginning of this year’s budget cycle, board president Brad Young has reiterated that members are asking for what the system needs, rather than what they necessarily think is realistic.
The board’s requested budget includes a $32 million salary resource pool that will be used to boost staff pay. Interim superintendent Mike Markoe had proposed $23 million for that pool. If the budget isn’t fully funded, Young said, that may be a place to make cuts.
“We’re hoping to be able to get that to be able to fund the raises that we want to do,” Young said. “But, certainly, we have to run the school system, so whatever we don’t get if we don’t get it all, we have to go back and look through. And we added a lot to that salary resource pool.”
In all, the system is asking Gardner for about $378 million.
Typically, school funding in Maryland is measured against “maintenance of effort” levels, a bare-minimum legal threshold that requires counties to provide the same amount of money per student from year to year. This accounts for enrollment increases, and prevents school budgets from remaining entirely stagnant as districts grow.
But due to sweeping changes in state education law — known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — maintenance of effort formulas changed this year, making it a less useful benchmark, said Frederick County Public Schools budget officer Heather Clabaugh. Under the new rules, Gardner technically could have given FCPS less money than she did last year, despite projected enrollment jumps.
Last year, the board requested $27 million above maintenance of effort funding.
Given the size of the total spending plan for fiscal 2023, board member Liz Barrett urged her colleagues to focus “more than ever” on tracking the outcomes of their investment. That “has not been the case in my time on the board,” she said.
Ultimately, Young said, about 90 percent of the proposed budget is slated to go toward staff salaries — an area in which FCPS has lagged behind neighboring counties.
“While it seems like a big number, it is what’s necessary,” Young said.
(2) comments
NFW
Good. They should ask for what they need and take what they can get.
