The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday welcomed three new members and elected its next president and vice president.
Nancy Allen, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose took their oaths as new members. Karen Yoho took her oath as a reelected member.
Shortly after, the seven-member board voted unanimously to elect Sue Johnson as its president and Rose as its vice president. The board president runs each meeting, and the vice president serves as the presiding officer in the president’s absence.
“It’s a wonderful new beginning,” Johnson said.
The new school board is relatively green. Between them, the members have a cumulative 11 years of experience — four from Yoho, two each from David Bass and Jason Johnson, and about one from Gallagher, who was appointed by former County Executive Jan Gardner to fill a vacancy in 2020.
Meanwhile, the three departing members had 24 years of experience between them — half of which came from former Board President Brad Young, who led the board for eight of the 12 years he served on it.
“I’m confident that what this board lacks in experience will be more than made up for by our passion, our enthusiasm and our commitment to hard work,” Rose said.
Sue Johnson, the board’s former vice president, said she would take a year of unpaid leave from her job as a professor at Frederick Community College to focus on her new duties as president.
Like her colleagues, she acknowledged the institutional knowledge that would leave the board with Young, who is now president of the Frederick County Council.
“I am not Brad. I will never be Brad,” Johnson said. “All I can do is promise you that I will give it my best.”
She added that voters’ choice to elect three candidates from one slate and one from another showed they “value diversity of ideas.”
“We’re going to accept the challenge from the citizens,” Johnson said. “We’re going to conduct ourselves on the dais like we would expect our students to do in a classroom.”
Each of the newly elected members expressed a similar optimism in their remarks to a crowd of local officials and school system employees gathered at Frederick County Public Schools’ central office building Wednesday.
Allen, the lone member of the conservative Education Not Indoctrination (ENI) slate to win a seat, invited her original three running mates — Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose — to stand alongside her as she took her oath of office.
“I look forward to working with those who are seated on the board,” Allen said afterward. “There is one common goal we all share. I believe we want the best possible outcomes for all the students of Frederick County.”
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said the new board is a “microcosm of our community.”
“We do have different perspectives, and sometimes different avenues to get there, but together we will get there,” she said.
Gallagher, who — like Dean Rose and Yoho — ran on the Students First slate, thanked FCPS educators and unions in her remarks.
The Students First candidates had the endorsement of the three unions representing FCPS employees, a fact that the ENI candidates sometimes criticized during the campaign season.
“You are absolutely the heart of our school system,” Gallagher said, addressing those employees, “and the very reason why our students show up and thrive every day.”
Yoho, a former teacher, thanked the voters who re-elected her and said she would approach her next term with an “elementary school teacher heart.”
“I cannot tell you how much it means to me — and I’ll start getting emotional — to know that voters had confidence in me to continue to do this,” she said.
Bass and Jason Johnson said they looked forward to working with their new colleagues. Bass said the new board had the opportunity to have “an incredibly productive” tenure.
As she conducted the swearing-in ceremony, Circuit Clerk Court Sandra Dalton recalled advocating back in the early 2000s for the county to switch from appointing board of education members to electing them.
“We’ve come a long way, baby,” Dalton said. “Getting these faces out in front of the voters gives life to the job and accountability to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.