The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday will hear about an ongoing audit of the district's special education programs, the process for selecting library books and more.

Reviewers from Public Consulting Group (PCG), a Boston-based firm that's conducting an independent review of Frederick County Public Schools' services for students with disabilities, will speak to board members and answer questions at the evening meeting.

