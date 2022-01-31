Community members who want to provide feedback on Frederick County Public Schools’ budget for next fiscal year can do so Wednesday evening.
The county Board of Education is hosting a public hearing at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sign-up sheets for public comment will be made available at 6:30 p.m.
If you are unable to attend in person, you may email comments to the board at BOE@fcps.org.
The school board’s requested budget totals more than $836 million and represents the sharpest increase in proposed funding in years. It would require the county to commit around $40 million more to the school system than it did last year.
“The budgets that we’ve requested in the past were not what we needed, but what we could expect,” school board president Brad Young told the News-Post earlier this month. “People have asked us to be more realistic.”
Once the system finds out how much money it’s getting from the county — a number that will be finalized in May — board members will have to make cuts accordingly.
For more details on the FY2023 Board's requested budget, visit fcps.org/about/fy2023-budget. If you would like more information on the school system budget, please visit www.fcps.org/budget or contact FCPS Fiscal Services at 301-644-5203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.