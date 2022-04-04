Contenders for Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent will interview with the school board this week.
The Frederick County Board of Education will meet in closed session on Wednesday to prepare for the interviews, said its president, Brad Young. Board members will interview multiple candidates across two other closed meetings scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
Young declined to specify how many candidates would be coming in for the meetings, which he described as “initial interviews.” He said members planned to finish second-round interviews and select a finalist by the end of next week. Then, they’d begin hashing out a contract.
The new superintendent’s name won’t be publicly released until they “ink a deal” with the board, Young said.
“We may want somebody, and they may want more than we can provide them,” Young said.
Former FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban, who led the district for more than a decade, was making over $250,000 per year when she abruptly retired in December. Her departure came shortly after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed FCPS was systematically overusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
At the time, Young said he was worried the board would struggle to find a qualified superintendent due to the pressure of the job.
“There’s not a huge pool of people sitting on that bench, waiting to be superintendents and get beat up all the time,” he told the News-Post in December.
Plus, he said, FCPS would be competing with surrounding counties that also had vacancies and may have started their search processes earlier. But the board has a “great applicant pool,” Young said Monday, partially because it moved quickly.
“I was concerned about Washington County, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County and all those counties that will be looking for similar type people to what we’re looking for,” he said. “I do think the pace at which we’ve done it has helped us attract people who might not be available come May.”
The school board signed a $35,000 contract with executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates in February. The firm convened focus groups and distributed community surveys before presenting a “leadership profile” to the board last month.
FCPS staff, parents and students broadly want their next superintendent to be a transparent communicator focused on equity, special education, and staff recruitment and retention, the firm’s consultants said.
Results of their survey showed fewer than 40% of respondents thought the district was moving in the right direction, practicing fiscal responsibility or communicating transparently. Just 36% of teachers felt their students were on track to be ready for the next grade level or a post-secondary program.
HYA consultants told the board their decision to conduct a confidential search — where no candidates’ names are released except the ultimate hire — was attracting people who otherwise would not have applied. The process allows sitting superintendents to feel more comfortable applying for jobs elsewhere, the consultants said.
Board members will vote in public to approve a contract with the finalist once they’ve been identified and agree to the terms, Young said. The appointment will only require four votes.
“I’m very excited to get into the interview process and see who will be best for Frederick County,” Young said.
